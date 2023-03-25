ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos | 'Living One Day At A Time': Parents Of Children With DMD

Parents of children suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy held an awareness rally on Friday at Jantar Mantar.

Garima Sadhwani
Published
Photos
2 min read

Parents of children suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy held an awareness rally on Friday, 24 March, at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. 

FIT met with these parents and children to bring to you their stories and their demands from the government.

