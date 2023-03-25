ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos | 'Living One Day At A Time': Parents Of Children With DMD
Parents of children suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy held an awareness rally on Friday at Jantar Mantar.
Parents of children suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy held an awareness rally on Friday, 24 March, at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
FIT met with these parents and children to bring to you their stories and their demands from the government.
Topics: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
