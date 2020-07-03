In Pics: Down Memory Lane with ‘Masterji’ AKA Saroj Khan

Noted choreographer Saroj Khan passed away early morning on Friday, 3 July, at the age of 72 due to cardiac arrest. On 24 June, she had been admitted to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai after complaining of difficulty in breathing.

Saroj Khan has choreographed dance numbers like ‘Ek Do Teen’, ‘Hum Ko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar’, ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’, ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’, ‘Nimbooda’ and ‘Dola Re Dola’. The last song to be choreographed by her in Bollywood was ‘Tabaah Ho Gaye’ starring Madhuri Dixit, from Karan Johar’s Kalank.

Here’s looking at the legend’s journey through some memorable photos: