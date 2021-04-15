Deepika & Ranveer Leave For Bangalore as Maha Goes Into Lockdown

Ahead of Maharashtra's 15-day lockdown to curb the rise in COVID cases, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were clicked at the Mumbai airport. The couple will reportedly spend a few days in Bangalore, Deepika's hometown.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Ranveer and Deepika will spend some time with the latter's parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone. There are restrictions in Bangalore too but not as severe as Maharashtra. As per an announcement made by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, film and TV shoots have been cancelled for now.

Deepika Padukone will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. She also has Shakun Batra’s romantic drama and The Intern Hindi remake in her kitty. Ranveer, on the other hand, announced his collaboration with Shankar on Wednesday for the Bollywood remake of Anniyan. He is also working on Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar.