Ranveer Singh walking to his car
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Pics: Deepika Spotted in Khar, Husband Ranveer Clicked in Bandra
Ranveer was spotted in Bandra, while Deepika was seen exiting a restaurant in Khar
Deepika Padukone was recently snapped exiting a restaurant in Mumbai's Khar. She greeted fans as she made her way towards the cards. Meanwhile, husband Ranveer Singh was also spotted in Bandra in a colourful jacket.
Deepika and Ranveer are all set to star in Kabir Khan's 83.
Take a look at the photos:black distressed jeans, a white top, and a shrug.
