Pics: Ayushmann, Neena Gupta Celebrate Shubh Mangal Zyada Trailer
The cast of <i>Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.</i>
The cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Photos

The cast of upcoming comedy film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was spotted celebrating the success of their trailer on 21 January. Ayushmann Khurrana arrived with his wife Tahira Kashyap. Rest of the cast members including Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Jitendra Kumar were also present.

Take a look:

    Ayushmann Khurrana celebrating the trailer launch of his upcoming Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Ayushmann and Tahira Kashyap pose adorably.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    The team of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Actor Gajraj Rao at the event.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Maanvi Gagroo will be playing Goggle Tripathi in the film.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar will play a couple in the film.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Neena Gupta looks stunning.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

The film is a sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which released in 2017 and starred Ayushmann Khurrana opposite Bhumi Pednekar. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. It will release on 21 February. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will tackle the story of a conservative family struggling to accept the fact that their son is gay.

