In Pics: Atrangi Re Wraps up Shoot, Sara Shares Memories From Set

Sara Ali Khan shared a series of pictures from the sets of Atrangi Re announcing that the film has concluded shooting. Sharing her experience on set, Sara thanked director Aanand L. Rai for the 'role and opportunity'. "But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team," she added.

She also thanked her co-stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, "@dhanushkraja thank you for always being helpful, motivating and inspiring. Couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this journey." She expressed gratitude to Dhanush for introducing her to 'amazing music and mouth watering varieties of South Indian food'.

Akshay also got an apology from the actor. "...and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir," she said.