Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Shoot for ‘Brahmastra’ With Ayan Mukerji

On late Tuesday night, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share glimpses from the sets of Brahmastra. He is currently shooting for the Ayan Mukerji directorial with Ranbir Kapoor. Bachchan took to Twitter to write, “.. work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites .. I need 4 of those [chair emoji] to keep up with his enormous talent .. !!”