Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Shoot for ‘Brahmastra’ With Ayan Mukerji
On late Tuesday night, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share glimpses from the sets of Brahmastra. He is currently shooting for the Ayan Mukerji directorial with Ranbir Kapoor. Bachchan took to Twitter to write, “.. work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites .. I need 4 of those [chair emoji] to keep up with his enormous talent .. !!”
He also took to his blog to share more photos with Ranbir Kapoor. On his personal blog he wrote, “A day of early starts .. 5 am .. on set to block by 7 am .. shoot it by 9 am .. and just got back .. .. with the favourite Ranbir .. … more later .. its at 5 am again tomorrow ..”
