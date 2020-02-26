Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Shoot for ‘Brahmastra’ With Ayan Mukerji
Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of <i>Brahmastra.</i>
Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Brahmastra.

Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Shoot for ‘Brahmastra’ With Ayan Mukerji

Photos

On late Tuesday night, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share glimpses from the sets of Brahmastra. He is currently shooting for the Ayan Mukerji directorial with Ranbir Kapoor. Bachchan took to Twitter to write, “.. work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites .. I need 4 of those [chair emoji] to keep up with his enormous talent .. !!”

He also took to his blog to share more photos with Ranbir Kapoor. On his personal blog he wrote, “A day of early starts .. 5 am .. on set to block by 7 am .. shoot it by 9 am .. and just got back .. .. with the favourite Ranbir .. … more later .. its at 5 am again tomorrow ..”

  • 07
    Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of <i>Brahmastra.</i>
    Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Brahmastra.(Photo Courtesy: Tumblr)
  • 06
    Amitabh Bachchan and Ayan Mukerji.
    Amitabh Bachchan and Ayan Mukerji.(Photo Courtesy: Tumblr)
  • 05
    <i>Brahmastra </i>also stars Alia Bhatt.
    Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt.(Photo Courtesy: Tumblr)
  • 04
    Ranbir and Amitabh sitting on chairs.
    Ranbir and Amitabh sitting on chairs.(Photo Courtesy: Tumblr)
  • 03
    The actors in action.
    The actors in action.(Photo Courtesy: Tumblr)
  • 02
    Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt.
    Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt.(Photo Courtesy: Tumblr)
  • 01
    <i>Brahmastra </i>is slated for a 4 December release.
    Brahmastra is slated for a 4 December release.(Photo Courtesy: Tumblr)

