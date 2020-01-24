Excited Big B With ‘3 Superstars’: Nagarjun, Shivraj, Prabhu

Late on Thursday night, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a photo of himself with his wife Jaya Bachchan, and actors Nagarjun, Shivraj Kumar and Prabhu Deva. The Badla actor wrote about how the moment was “historic” as he is getting the opportunity to work with “3 superstar sons of 3 iconic legends of Indian film industry.”

As Bachchan explains, Nagarjun is the son of Akkineni Nageshwara Rao; Telugu actor Shivraj Kumar is the son of Dr Raaj Kumar and Kannada actor Prabhu Deva is the son of Shivaji Ganesan.