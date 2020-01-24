Excited Big B With ‘3 Superstars’: Nagarjun, Shivraj, Prabhu
Late on Thursday night, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a photo of himself with his wife Jaya Bachchan, and actors Nagarjun, Shivraj Kumar and Prabhu Deva. The Badla actor wrote about how the moment was “historic” as he is getting the opportunity to work with “3 superstar sons of 3 iconic legends of Indian film industry.”
As Bachchan explains, Nagarjun is the son of Akkineni Nageshwara Rao; Telugu actor Shivraj Kumar is the son of Dr Raaj Kumar and Kannada actor Prabhu Deva is the son of Shivaji Ganesan.
The caption reads, “Historic moment for Jaya and me .. 3 superstar sons of 3 Iconic Legends of Indian Film Industry, work together with us .. what honour .. Nagarjun - son Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Telugu Shivraj Kumar - son Dr Raaj Kumar, Kannada PrabhuDeva - son Shivaji Ganesan, Tamil”
Bachchan took to his blog to further elaborate and share more images from the shoot. The project is apparently for a “client”.
Bachchan writes, “.. what an honour for Jaya and me .. the respect and the incredible following and presence of these icons of our Industry, is beyond expression ..”
In the photos shared on his blog, Katrina Kaif can be seen dressed as a bride being married off and Amitabh Bachchan is playing the role of Katrina’s father.
“their Father’s were the pillars of the cinema they inhabited .. stalwarts, the likes of which shall be impossible to be seen agai,” Bachchan concludes.
