Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor clicked at the airport.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Leave For Maldives After COVID Recovery
The duo was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Monday.
After recovering from COVID-19, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor left for Maldives on Monday, 19 April. The duo was clicked at the Mumbai airport. While Alia chose a yellow top paired with a white jacket and trousers, Ranbir wore a white T-shirt and jeans.
Before Alia and Ranbir, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff also flew to Maldives on Sunday. Even Sara Ali Khan is holidaying with her mother Amrita Singh there.
