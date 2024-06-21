ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ahead of Wedding, Zaheer Iqbal & Family Meet Sonakshi Sinha's Parents

Sonakshi and Zaheer will reportedly tie the knot on 23 June.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding festivities have begun. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on 23 June. On Thursday (20 June) night, Zaheer Iqbal's family met Sonakshi's parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. The paparazzi clicked photos of the families greeting each other. Sonakshi and Zaheer are yet to make an official announcement.

0

