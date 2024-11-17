Trump Had to Win to Avoid Going to Jail

The president-designate would, additionally, work harder to fulfil his campaign promise of throwing out illegal immigrants. Closer to home in Jharkhand, Home Minister Amit Shah has been promising to get illegal immigrants from Bangladesh out of the state, ahead of the elections. Though Jharkhand and Bangladesh do not share a border, throwing out illegals is an emotive issue for any society.

Trump, epitomising the zeitgeist of our times, wants to throw out 11 million illegals. It would not be easy, but his administration would do plenty to keep a nation distracted.

Worse, it will be a period when the opposition, i.e., the Democrats, would be on the ropes, fighting to keep their flock together (reminds of anything here?).

Maybe Trump would have to look towards India to know whether what he is trying to do will work or not.

(The author is the editor of Delhi's Hardnews magazine. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)