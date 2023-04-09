Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You
Politics About The Past
NCERT’s reason for cutting out chapters on Mughal History has been simple: reducing pressure on students. Historian R Mahalakshmi, however, shoots this “excuse” down for The Indian Express.
While changes in textbooks have to be based on rigorous research, the problem lies in how the current deletions appear to be targeting certain periods of Indian history, she explains.
“Even a cursory look at the chapters deleted shows that they bring a different level of knowledge and understanding to the students, even if the broad period or theme was covered in early years, in different textbooks. And anyway, going by this rationalisation, chapters on Harappa or other aspects could very easily have been dropped. That they were not, indicates that it is not a simple case of reducing the load.”R Mahalakshmi for The Indian Express.
A Different Ram Navami
Violence during Ram Navami celebrations has made headlines quite frequently over the last week. But, the festival has not always been like this, Ashutosh Varshney and Bhanu Joshi for The Indian Express.
Highlighting the role of social media in exacerbating the violence through transmission of fake news and provocative messages, the piece explains how Ram Navami has gradually become a symbol of majoritarian power and domination.
“When Gandhi was assassinated, his last two words were: Hey Ram (Ram, my saviour). He stepped into life after death by remembering his maryada purushottam, the one who taught ethical conduct, compassion, kindness and inner strength. Gandhi’s Ram is, of course, absent in the Navami celebrations. Ram for Hindu nationalists is a symbol of majoritarian power and domination. The metamorphosis began in the late 1980s.”Ashutosh Varshney and Bhanu Joshi for The Indian Express
Will Anyone Challenge Modi?
As the 2024 elections approach, Tavleen Singh, in her for The Indian Express, questions whether a strong opposition will be able to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi this time.
She argues that PM Modi is not one to take things for granted, and so he warned BJP workers in one of his speeches last week that they better not become complacent. In doing so, Singh urges opposition leaders to take charge, unite and present a viable alternative to PM Modi’s dominance.
“There is no challenger in sight. But Modi told his ministers that it was time that they spent a month in their constituencies. He reminded them that nothing must be left to chance. The only issue that the Opposition has for now is the dubious charge that Modi is corrupt and has handed the people’s money to his friends. This did not work in 2014 or 2019.”Tavleen Singh for The Indian Express
Satyamev Jayate?
Satyamev Jayate, India’s national motto, translates to “Truth alone triumphs." But, Narasimhan Vijayaraghavan, a lawyer at the Madras High Court, for Deccan Chronicle, begs to differ about India’s relationship with truth.
This, he explains, becomes most evident in the way people (mostly politicians) routinely commit perjury (lying under oath) and get away with it, while it continues to be a serious offence in America.
“No one is arguing that in the Western hemisphere, the citizens are more truthful and that we are less truthful. However, when a crime is reported and is being investigated, or when the law takes its course, truth triumphs over perjury there, not so here. We, the people, can get away with perjury. It is a systemic fault line or a cultural disconnect. When the principal crime committed by politicians itself does not matter, would perjury matter as a crime? Satyameva Jayate!”Narasimhan Vijayaraghavan for Deccan Chronicle
Trump Indictment Sign of America’s Broken Democracy
Former US President Donald Trump’s indictment doesn’t show us how strong America’s democracy is. In fact, it tells us how broken it is, geostrategist Brahma Chellaney for The New Indian Express.
He points out how some of Trump’s fiercest critics, like Mitt Romney, have slammed the case against Trump as flimsy and designed “to fit a political agenda.” Legal experts, too, have said that it sets a dangerous precedent to go after political opponents.
“The essence of democracy is that those in office will not misuse their power to go after political opponents. Yet high-profile political prosecutions through the misuse of the judicial apparatus are increasing in democracies. Stretching the law to target Biden’s leading opponent will make it more difficult for the US to heal the deep split in society and transcend hardened polarisation.”Brahma Chellaney for The New Indian Express
Human Confinement and a More Equitable Future
Should we continue to believe in punishment or focus on rehabilitation instead?
This is the central question that Srinath Sridharan and Steve Corre tackle, for Deccan Herald. Discussing human confinement in refugee camps, prisons and mental health institutions, Sridharan and Corre point out that if we want everyone around to have a more holistic life, the solution is in fact, very simple: changing the way we design urban spaces.
“By prioritising rehabilitation over punishment, providing mental health resources, leveraging technology, and designing cities and communities that promote well-being, we can create a future that is more equitable, healthy, and fulfilling for everyone. But then, how do we change mindsets about other humans that society feels is not needed? Respecting others’ dignity and equal access to well-being could be a start.”Srinath Sridharan and Steve Corre for Deccan Herald
My Daughter and Her Partner
Advocate Arundhati Katju’s contribution to the reading down of Section 377 and the consequent decriminalisation of homosexuality in India has been recognised world over. In for The Indian Express, her father Vivek Katju reflects on his journey of accepting his daughter’s sexual orientation and how it made him a better person and a better Hindu.
He highlights the importance of unconditional love and support for LGBTQIA+ individuals within the Hindu community, and how it aligns with the principles of compassion, inclusivity, and tolerance in Hinduism.
“The journey has made me a better person and a better Hindu because, for me, especially now, the essence of my great faith is to shun dogma and accept as equal, in the truest sense of the term, life and orientations and love and unions in their infinite varieties and forms. That is, I believe, also the Republic’s foundational principle embodied in its Constitution.”Vivek Katju for The Indian Express
Radical Perspective
Historian Ramachandra Guha, in for The Telegraph, emphasises the need to revisit Ambedkar's seminal work – The Annihilation of Case – and engage with its radical ideas to challenge the prevailing caste-based inequalities in India.
In his fresh appraisal of the text, Guha explores Ambedkar's critique of Gandhi's approach towards caste and reiterates the need for complete abolition of the oppressive system.
“Whereas the Mahatma thought Hinduism could reform itself by making individuals of different castes eat and live together, Ambedkar had no time for temporising. He argued — to my mind, persuasively — that caste was so central to the moral and theological world of Hinduism that it could only be abolished by a frontal attack that questioned the legitimacy of the scriptures that sanctified it.”
To Protect Right to Privacy, Reform Intel Agencies First
In for Deccan Chronicle, Manish Tewari raises concerns about the intrusive surveillance practices of intelligence agencies and their impact on individual privacy, freedom of speech, and democracy.
In order to balance individual liberty and national security, he calls for the introduction of a robust legal framework for regulating the surveillance powers of intelligence agencies, including the requirement of obtaining warrants from independent judicial authorities.
“Cicero is believed to have said inter armaenim silent leges or in times of war the law falls silent. Intelligence agencies and state surveillance have functioned without laws for far too long. We are being told that when spies do their job, the laws may not speak. But Cicero was wrong then as the Geneva Convention’s illustrate that laws must never fall silent when the rights of citizens are at stake.”Manish Tewari
