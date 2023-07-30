Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Not So Digital India
In for The Indian Express, Namrata Maheshwari and Shruti Narayan, list out the grave economic implications of the internet shutdown in Manipur and point out how India seems to have learnt nothing from denying citizens access to the web in Kashmir.
For instance, a six-month communication blockade in Kashmir in 2019 left over five lakh people jobless, and Rajasthan suffered losses of Rs 800 crore due to shutdowns over one month in 2021. At a national level, internet shutdowns in 2022 caused losses of over Rs 1,500 crore, and those in the first half of 2023 have surpassed Rs 2,091 crore.
“The Supreme Court in the Anuradha Bhasin judgment held that shutdowns violate fundamental rights, and may be imposed only when it is proportional, reasonable, necessary, and the least restrictive measure, and can never be indefinite. Three years later, despite industry, judicial, and civil society interventions and international scrutiny, little has changed, and any other state could be next.”
Why Have We Become a Country of Prigs!
Taking a dig at India’s reaction to the Bhagavad Gita scene in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Capt GR Gopinath, in for Deccan Herald, discusses the growing trend of prudishness and moral policing in the country.
He delves into the (now) censored scene in the film and questions this shift towards a more conservative and censorious society and reflects on the implications it has on personal liberties.
“When the rest of the whole world watching Oppenheimer is overawed by his colossal intellect and overcome by his humility in seeking solace and refuge in the Gita, faced as he was with an ethical crisis just as Arjuna was on the Kurukshetra battlefield,we are outraged over a line from the Gita being read during a sex scene, missing the woods for the trees, missing also the fact that the Gita itself deals with the four motivations and paths -- Dharma, Artha, Kama, Moksha.”
Distinctive Vision
for The Telegraph, Historian Ramachandra Guha explores the lesser-known aspect of Albert Einstein as a moralist and philosopher, in addition to his renowned contributions as a scientist.
Guha delves into his views on ethics, politics, and humanity, as expressed through his writings and speeches and discusses how Einstein's insights went beyond scientific matters and encompassed profound reflections on social justice, peace, and the responsible use of scientific knowledge.
“All through his life, Einstein meditated deeply on how an individual should relate to the world. He deeply cherished human relationships and, unlike other great scientists who were exclusively focused on their work and career, made many close friends. He knew that an individual life found meaning in the web of connections it built with other lives. While the Western capitalist society of his time celebrated what Ayn Rand famously (or notoriously) called “the virtue of selfishness”, Einstein, on the other hand, sought — not always with success, of course — to practise what we may call the virtue of selflessness.”
In La-La Land
TM Krishna’s for The Telegraph sheds light on the phenomenon of the middle class cocooning itself within a bubble – detached from harsh realities and systemic problems faced by less privileged individuals, thereby perpetuating social disconnect and apathy towards social issues.
Krishna maps India’s reactions to various recent events and thus draws out how certain sections of the middle class prioritise their comfort and convenience over engaging with or challenging the prevalent issues faced by marginalised communities.
“In a deeply-segregated society, coming together is always going to be difficult. But we have to all believe that some things are universal and require undemarcated action. But the caste-privileged middle class thrives on segmentation. Pulling down that fence would mean they are like everyone else, something they will resist. So transformation will be slow.”
Needless Accommodation
in The Hindu questions the Supreme Court's justification for the extension granted to Enforcement Directorate (ED) Chief Sanjay Mishra (again) and argues that the government could have utilised Mr. Mishra's services for FATF purposes while appointing a successor for routine activities.
According to the piece, the Court's permissive stance is seen as detracting from its responsibility to hold the government accountable for actions previously deemed illegal.
“One can understand the argument that the country’s image depends on a positive FATF evaluation, but the claim that not giving Mr. Mishra an extension might result in a “negative image” is quite incomprehensible. India’s credentials will be evaluated on its laws, systems and compliance with global standards and not on who prepared the report. “
Manipur Burns, Government Fiddles
As the crisis in Manipur continues unabated, P Chidambaram, in his column for The Indian Express, unleashes a scathing commentary on the government's inaction. He criticises the centre for its indifference towards the plight of the people in Manipur and its failure to take adequate measures to resolve the conflict.
"A dysfunctional Parliament, the collapse of a state government, unwillingness to use Article 356, ethnic cleansing, continuing violence — what more can this country endure? The hope of the founding fathers and mothers that we will build a multi-racial, multi-religious, multi-cultural and multi-lingual nation where liberty, equality and fraternity will prevail lies in a heap of ruins."
India Needs to Rebuild Once Vaunted Statistical System
Professor Sonalde Desai, in her piece for The Times of India, points out the concerns raised by various experts about the credibility of recent statistical data in India and calls for urgent reforms to restore trust in the statistical system. While doing so, Desai highlights how reliable and accurate data is crucial for making informed policy decisions and understanding the country's economic and social progress.
"Trust in statistical systems is much easier to lose than to gain. Without a consistent commitment to systemic reforms, this war of words will diminish our confidence in statistics and not help in policymaking that relies on evidence rather than ideology."
Uniform Civil Code, as Conceived by Dr B R Ambedkar
Dr H V Hande, in for The New Indian Express, charts out Ambedkar's vision of the UCC as a means to achieve social justice, gender equality, and the unification of diverse communities under a single legal framework. The piece also examines the historical context and contemporary debates surrounding the implementation of the UCC in India, emphasising its potential significance in ensuring equal rights and justice for all citizens.
“M Rafiq, an eminent lawyer of the Jaipur HC, strongly advocated expeditious implementation of the UCC under the caption, ‘A legalistic view of UCC’, in the Law Journal 1980 (p. 133), summing up with a query “Should we move back to the Middle Ages when a woman was treated as a living property?” Thus, implementing the UCC would be fulfilling Dr B R Ambedkar’s wishes.”
Build Legal Framework for Intel to Safeguard Privacy
, Manish Tewari advocates for the need to establish a robust legal framework in India to protect individual privacy, particularly in the context of emerging technologies and data-driven practices.
While highlighting the growing concerns about data breaches and the potential threats posed by the misuse of personal data, especially in the age of rapid technological advancements, Tewari emphasises on the formulation of comprehensive and effective privacy laws that would not only protect citizens but also create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive while respecting individuals' right to privacy.
“The perpetual clash between the idea of security and the idea of privacy is a battle that animates the soul of all democratic institutions. Advocates for security propagate for an independent intelligence organisation that can monitor and prevent internal, and external, threats. On the other hand, advocates for privacy propagate for an intelligence organisation that operates within the realm of the law and is accountable to the citizen. For a democracy to function efficiently, it is imperative upon the "permanent establishment" to find the right balance between the two opposing perspectives.”
