Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In their piece for The Indian Express, Namrata Maheshwari and Shruti Narayan, list out the grave economic implications of the internet shutdown in Manipur and point out how India seems to have learnt nothing from denying citizens access to the web in Kashmir.

For instance, a six-month communication blockade in Kashmir in 2019 left over five lakh people jobless, and Rajasthan suffered losses of Rs 800 crore due to shutdowns over one month in 2021. At a national level, internet shutdowns in 2022 caused losses of over Rs 1,500 crore, and those in the first half of 2023 have surpassed Rs 2,091 crore.