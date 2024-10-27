Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his weekly column for The Indian Express, former Union Minister P Chidambaram critiques how the India-China clashes have not been allowed to be discussed in Parliament even once in the last four years.

Chidambaram's comments come in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

"My favourite anecdote about Mao Tse Tung is his answer when asked what will be the impact of the French Revolution on human history. Mao, reportedly, thought for a while and said, 'It is too early to tell'," writes the senior Congress leader.