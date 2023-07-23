Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Troubling Questions on a Wrenching Video
Addressing the distressing video from Manipur, Karan Thapar, in his column in Hindustan Times, raises questions on why the state police, the central government, the National Commission for Women (NCW), and the official machinery at large failed to act with regard to the 4 May incident.
"For two months, the authorities claim they couldn't act because they couldn't identify the perpetrators. In the next 24 hours, they arrested four. Is that a response at the speed of summer lightning or yet another question that needs an answer?"Karan Thapar, in his colum in Hindustan Times
Why 2024 Promises To Be an Exciting Election
Pavan K Varma, in his column in Deccan Chronicle, writes about last week's Opposition and NDA meetings to discuss poll strategy, opining that while the Congress-led INDIA has lots to do before taking the BJP head-on, the latter should be wary of whether its lack of "inner-party democracy" would hurt itself in the Lok Sabha elections.
"The key to Opposition unity lies with the Congress. Will it agree to forego its national aspirations – which it legitimately has as a pan-India party – to accommodate stronger players at the regional level? Even more importantly, can it perform better in some 200 seats where the BJP is its principal opponent? This is crucial, since this is the real catchment area of the BJP, where its strike rate against the Congress in the last two national elections was over 90 per cent."Pavan K Varma, for Deccan Chronicle
After Manipur, Our Self-Serving Morality
Pratap Bhanu Mehta, in his piece in The Indian Express, discusses the country's – as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's – reactions to the Manipur video, opining that they reek of "moral callousness" and "whataboutery."
"...it is not entirely clear that in a situation as horrific as Manipur we have the moral language to counter the Prime Minister's moral evasion. The outrage at what is going on in Manipur is genuine. The video is finally shaking people to the core. But it is hard to shake off the suspicion that our reactions are as much about managing our psychodrama in the face of horrible facts, as they are about addressing the atrocity."Pratap Bhanu Mehta, in his piece for The Indian Express
To Grow at 7.5 Per Cent or Not
P Chidambaram, in his column in The Indian Express, opines that India's growth rate has slumped as "the present government has neglected some fundamental weaknesses of the economy." Listing out these weaknesses, he questions Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claims that "India is the fastest growing economy in the world."
"Why has the average growth rate slumped? Growth rates are boosted in the initial years of liberalisation and market-oriented policies. Steroids – stimulus packages – help boost the growth rate. The benefits of unconventional monetary policies, adopted in the United States and Europe to offset the global financial crisis and the pandemic, flow to developing nations like India. In normal times, however, it is the attention paid to structural deficiencies and measures to remove them that will ensure high economic growth."P Chidambaram, for The Indian Express
Power-Play of Peeing, Penalisation and [Loop]holes of Law
In light of the recent incidents of men peeing on persons from marginalised communities in Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, Dr Sunanda Bharti, in her piece in The Times of India, opines that while the "quintessential act of nature can now be wielded as a weapon of power, status and caste superiority," the law does not properly cover the act as an offence.
"It is pertinent to note that laws are crafted based on existing facts and reasonably foreseeable circumstances. Clearly the framers of IPC could not have fathomed that the mighty stream of urine could become the fulcrum of a crime. And hence the Indian Penal Code 1860 does not cover the act as an offence properly ... This offence has no punishment as such; but if the prosecution is able to build a strong evidence against the accused, the Court can pass a conscientious decree."Dr Sunanda Bharti, in her piece in The Times of India
That Mushroom Cloud
In his piece in The Telegraph, Gopalkrishna Gandhi wonders why, despite "the risks of mass extinction" being greater today, talks of nuclear disarmament, especially among members of the civil society, are rarer than they have ever been.
"On this twenty-fifth anniversary of Pokhran II, some contrarians amongst us might think why today, when the risks of mass extinction are far, far greater, the moral compasses amidst us to warn of those are so much fewer. Why should we have Pokhran after Pokhran in India but not one Pugwash? The scientists that were identified as having made India proud are known. But are there any among that community who can claim to be of the Einstein, Russell, Rotblat league? For the record, it must be said that Professor M.S. Swaminathan lent distinction to the Pugwash body by serving on it."
Choice Feminism and the Perfect Recipe for a Marketing Gimmick
Vidhatri Rao, in her piece in The Indian Express, writes about the sensational film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and calls it a clever marketing stunt that has managed to appeal to both the young and old.
"...the brand is old and it has a chequered history. But the film could have faced that history head-on. Or could it? Barely any of these issues are touched on in the film. It does not acknowledge the fact that there were protests against the brand in the 1970s by women's rights activists. Or the backlash the company received for its depiction of African-American and Hispanic Barbies."Vidhatri Rao, in his piece for The Indian Express
Terms of Endearment
Roger Marshall, in his piece in Deccan Herald, warns about the dangers of OpenAI exploiting user data through scraping, web-harvesting, and web data-extraction – and writes about how the lack of laws to regulate this is only making matters worse.
"It is okay for OpenAI to harvest web data but you, on the other hand, are constrained to treating OpenAI as a black box. When anonymised medical transcriptions of your and numerous other patient-doctor interactions are used by OpenAI's learning algorithms to pinpoint the etiology of a disease and come up with a potential cure, the 'cure' belongs to the company, not the world at large."Roger Marshall, in his piece in Deccan Herald
The Human in the Hero, Not the Other Way Around
Sudhir Srinivasan, in his piece in The New Indian Express, discusses how Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer – unlike several Indian biopics "that thrive in romanticisation and deification" – refuses to valorise Dr J Robert Oppenheimer, who was an instrumental figure in the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
"Where a film like Oppenheimer draws out the human from the 'hero', our biopics reduce the human to a 'hero'. Our cameras often revolve around the biopic protagonist in reverence and awe – like in Shabhaash Mithu (the biopic of cricketer Mithali Raj). We make a biopic of a tortured personality like Savitri (Mahanati), but we are reluctant to show her as anything less than an angel parading on earth (as indicated by a constant aura around Keerthy Suresh in the film)."Sudhir Srinivasan, in his piece in The New Indian Express
