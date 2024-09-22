Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In her column for The Times of India, Ruchi Gupta writes about the recent change of guard in the Delhi government, with the resignation of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and the appointment of Atishi Marlena as the chief minister of Delhi. In her very first speech after she was appointed, Atishi said, “Delhi has only one CM and his name is Arvind Kejriwal,” adding that the “sole objective” would be to make him CM again -- which the author thinks exemplifies the culture of sycophancy plaguing Indian politics.