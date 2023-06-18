Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Modest Man Predicts Modest Growth
In his for The Indian Express, P Chidambaram discusses the Chief Economic Adviser's prediction that the Indian economy is expected to grow at around 6.5% annually for the remainder of the decade. In doing so, Chidambaram highlights the shift in expectations from the government, which previously aimed for double-digit growth and a USD 5 trillion economy by a certain timeline.
While emphasisng on the need to reset such goals, Chidambaram says that the current approach might hinder India's progress towards becoming a middle-income country and exacerbate socio-economic challenges.
“There was a time when policy makers in India had ‘settled’ for 5 per cent growth and 5 percent inflation. That resulted in millions of people remaining poor and India rapidly falling behind China and other South-East Asian neighbours. I am afraid something of that kind is happening now.”P Chidambaram for The Indian Express
Data Matters | Once More, Unto The Breach
Pranesh Prakash, while for Hindustan Times, tells us that the CoWIN incident earlier this week was not a one-time, accidental breach and explains that this is exactly why citizens need to have the option to opt out of large databases that have collected our data.
To address such leaks, according to Prakash, it is imperative to ensure decentralisation of data collection and storage, where individuals hold encrypted smart cards with their own data.
“Lastly, we need openness and transparency from the government. They should make public the CERT-In report into this episode, and take action against those who violated the Aadhaar Act or the IT Act. We cannot speak of effective governance when the government reflexively obfuscates and denies as lies what we all can see to be the truth.”Pranesh Prakash for Hindustan Times
Protests, And How To Handle Them: A Wake-Up Call for All Governments
In her for Deccan Chronicle, Anita Anand explains how the government sees protests as inconveniences to be handled and controlled and threats to be removed, and does not seem to believe in the basic tenet of democracy – participation by the people. She illustrates this through the government’s treatment of the anti-CAA, farmers’ and wrestlers’ protests.
“In India and globally, governments can expect more protests as people’s needs are unfulfilled. Shrinking economies, internal and external conflicts, migration, joblessness, all mean more conflict. Governments, especially democratic ones, have a choice. They can either become more participatory while designing policy, seek ways to reduce inequality and promote justice, or face the consequences of increasing protests by their citizens.”Anita Anand for Deccan Chronicle
Unsung Patriots
Historian Ramachandra Guha’s for The Telegraph tells the tale of two remarkable individuals, whose lives were intertwined by a shared commitment to serve their newly-independent nation.
In his tribute to Subramaniam Chenna Keshu and Shree Gopal Trivedy, he takes us through how one devoted his life to the development of Indian Railways and the other to manufacturing indigenous and foreign-designed aircraft.
“Subramaniam Chenna Keshu and Shree Gopal Trivedy were two among tens of thousands of exemplary Indians who — whether employed in the civil services, the armed forces, the railways or the defence industries, whether labouring in farm, factory, school, college, hospital, or research laboratory — ensured that there would be an India for later generations to further build upon — or (if they now so choose) to destroy.”Ramachandra Guha for The Telegraph
Why New India and Its New Elite Cannot Live With Ideas of Its First PM
In for The Indian Express, Salil Mishra points out that the recent removal of Jawaharlal Nehru's name from the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library is not surprising, given the ruling dispensation's contempt for him and its attempts to eliminate his legacy from independent India's political landscape.
What is truly alarming, however, is the lack of opposition to such actions, he says.
The ruling government's disdain for Nehru is mirrored by a widespread apathy among the people towards his contributions to India and its citizens. Why, though? Mishra answers:
“Nehru is both irrelevant and an embarrassment for this newly expanded elite. An aggressive, masculine, ruthlessly competitive, majoritarian India would find it very difficult to connect with Nehru’s ideas. The ruling establishment knows very well that any attempt to erase Nehru’s legacy will not encounter any opposition from the new elite.”Salil Mishra for The Indian Express
New Phase in India-US ties But There Has To Be Room To Disagree
As we await Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the US from 21-23 June, former Indian Ambassador to the US Arun K Singh highlights the temptation to neatly categorise the relationship between the two countries.
However, it is rather crucial to view it as a partnership built on shared interests and the ability to respectfully disagree at times, he writes for The Times of India.
“India has consistently kept itself out of any formal alliance structures. It assertively wants to maintain the strategic autonomy and independence of its decision-making based on its own assessments of its national security interests. At the same time, it can be argued that the comprehensive national interest of India gets served by a deepening partnership with the US, which is now described as a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.”Arun K Singh for The Times of India
The Janus of India’s Official Statistics
Bibek Debroy, in for The New Indian Express, points out the delays and gaps in Indian censuses and surveys, highlighting the need for timely and reliable data for policy making.
While raising concerns over the sampling methods and designs of surveys, Debroy suggests that India's official statistical machinery needs significant reflection and internal reforms to regain credibility and address deficiencies.
“Our performance on censuses and surveys is riddled with holes. There are inordinate delays. It isn’t merely a question of the Population Census 2021. The last Agriculture Census was in 2015–16, SECC in 2011–12, MSME Census in 2006–07 and Livestock Census in 2019. The results of the Economic Census of 2019 are still not ready. In this day and age, why does processing take such a long time?”Bibek Debroy for The New Indian Express
How Snakes and Ladders in India Takes a Political Twist
Writing for the Deccan Chronicle, Sunil Gatade on how the political landscape in India is undergoing an intriguing game of snakes and ladders as the country gears up for Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
For instance, Manipur’s N Biren Singh is facing increasing criticism as the state remains in turmoil and Basavaraj Bommai of Karnataka has been made the scapegoat for the party's strategy failures, leading to a humiliating defeat.
As brand Modi suffers setbacks, Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP's top brass, along with anxious state leaders, are working tirelessly to devise foolproof strategies. On the other hand, the spotlight is on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the opposition camp as preparations for the next Lok Sabha polls begin.
“Some favourites have hit a bad patch. Some have tumbled while others are in a quandary on their next moves.The political snakes and ladders game is bound to shake up things in the months to come. Those who will keep up with the times can ride the tide.”Sunil Gatade for Deccan Chronicle
Railway Safety — Listen To the Voices From Below
While the recent train collision in Odisha continues to spark the usual reactions and discussions surrounding railway safety in India, K Balakesari, in for The Hindu, reminds us that it is time to engage with the debate more constructively.
He explains why it may be necessary to reassess the Indian Railways Management Service (IRMS) scheme and consider reverting to a full-time Cabinet Minister for Railways. With significant investments and ongoing transformation, undivided attention at the highest policy-making level is crucial to overcome the challenges and ensure the safety of the railway system.
“By its very nature, the “top-down” approach places the onus of detecting deviations from the norm on the higher authorities. It becomes a veritable “cops and robbers” scenario, in which the higher authority looks down on the staff at the cutting-edge level with suspicion and distrust; and, conversely, the staff at the lower levels adopt an attitude of “catch me if you can”. It encourages window dressing and sweeping of problems under the carpet. Transparency and frankness are usually the casualties in such a situation.”K Balakesari for The Hindu
