Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his weekly column for The Indian Express, P Chidambaram discusses the Chief Economic Adviser's prediction that the Indian economy is expected to grow at around 6.5% annually for the remainder of the decade. In doing so, Chidambaram highlights the shift in expectations from the government, which previously aimed for double-digit growth and a USD 5 trillion economy by a certain timeline.

While emphasisng on the need to reset such goals, Chidambaram says that the current approach might hinder India's progress towards becoming a middle-income country and exacerbate socio-economic challenges.