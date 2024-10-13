Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Election Lessons I Have Learnt
Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in his column for The Indian Express, reflects on the complexities of conducting elections for a candidate and the significant changes in election strategies over the decades.
He compares elections to a "decisive football match in which one coach will be the winner and the rival the loser", before laying down six key lessons he has learnt throughout his long political career.
"There was a time when a manifesto was irrelevant. No longer. There was a time when the word ‘narrative’ had not been discovered by political parties. That word, with its numerous nuances, is the dominant word in modern-day elections. Megaphones, microphones, posters, pamphlets, flags and festoons that were the ammunition in elections are obsolete. The new arms and ammunition are the social media, television advertisements, fake news, and a disgraceful practice called ‘packages’, commonly known as ‘paid news’."P Chidambaram, The Indian Express
After Gaza War, Image of Israel Has Been Battered
In his weekly column for Hindustan Times, senior journalist and author Karan Thapar examines the shift in global perception of Israel – from a victim to a perpetrator – one year after the Hamas attacks of 7 October 2023.
He writes, "the war on the people of Gaza has placed the Palestinian issue irrevocably on the international agenda."
"Before 2023, public opinion in the West admired Israel — its fortitude and resilience, its incredible intelligence services, its judiciary, which has imprisoned former prime ministers, and the chatty informality of its people. None of that is remembered today. Its place has been taken by the brutal relentless “genocide” — and, yes, that word is used — inflicted on the people of Gaza. From being admired, Israel has become a despised, if not hated country. The Israelis don’t understand this."Karan Thapar, Hindustan Times
What India Can Do to End Science Nobel Drought
Writing for the Times of India, V Ramgopal Rao, former Director of IIT Delhi, outlines strategies to enhance India's scientific output and help create future Nobel laureates.
He writes, "to position Indian scientists for future Nobel recognition, we must act now."
"The 94-year gap since Raman’s achievement is concerning, especially when there have been Indian scientists who have made significant discoveries that went unrecognised...It’s vital to remember that countries don’t invest in science because they are developed; they become developed because they invest in science."V Ramgopal Rao, Times of India
Maha Battle, Maha Hopes, Maha Promises
"The Haryana hat-trick has triggered hope among the BJP cadre in Maharashtra," writes author and columnist Shankkar Aiyar in The New Indian Express (TNIE) as he discusses the potential impact of the Haryana Assembly election results on the upcoming elections in Maharashtra.
He writes, "The question is whether the BJP can win the battle of perceptions and realities in a state where it was humbled in the Lok Sabha polls, where it trailed the minority shareholder of its alliance."
"Beyond the arithmetic of politics there is the quest for electoral chemistry. Arranging a social coalition in Maharashtra is as complex as getting the mix right in the delicately flavoured but delicious masala baath, a kind of long-grain-rice khichdi laced with spices, ghee and vegetables. It calls for leadership, chefs adept at blending the mix. The recipe depends on ingredients—seat sharing among alliance partners, allocation of seats and choice of candidates. The dish is in the making."Shankkar Aiyar, The New Indian Express
Ravaan’s Leela: The Scholar, the Devotee, and the Fallen King
In his piece for the Hindustan Times, Diplomat and former Rajya Sabha MP, Pavan K Varma, explores the complexities of Raavan's character in Hindu mythology.
He says that while Dussehra celebrations depict the straightforward symbolic victory of good (Shri Ram) over evil (Raavan), the perception of Raavan in Hinduism is not as binary. Despite his arrogance and cruelty, Raavan is depicted as possessing redeeming qualities: he was a revered devotee of Shiva and a knowledgeable scholar, and is even worshipped in many temples.
"What is interesting is that within his own family, Raavan had staunch detractors...As is known, Raavan did not heed any of this advice. The war with Ram led to his death, and the crown of the kingdom of Lanka was placed on the head of Vibhishana by Ram himself, who also persuaded Mandodari (Raavan's wife and queen consort) to marry Vibhishana."Pavan K Varma, Hindustan Times
Congress Needs Reincarnation
In The Indian Express, columnist Tavleen Singh argues that the Haryana assembly election results serve as a wake-up call for the Congress Party to pause, reflect, and reinvent itself in order to restore its grassroots appeal.
She warns that as long as the party remains an adjunct of the Gandhi family, it is unlikely to be seen as a viable alternative to the BJP.
"If the Congress Party is to regain its old glory it needs to stop being an adjunct of the Dynasty. It needs to reimagine that long ago time when it had certain values. Secularism, healthy nationalism and basic decency. We need a political party that stands for these things because there is no question that the political ideas that have dominated the landscape in the past ten years have been hateful and poisonous. So much so that communal riots no longer need to be organised because ordinary Hindus have imbibed the scary idea that it is normal to hate and kill Muslims."Tavleen Singh, The Indian Express
When in Venice, Do Speak as the Bengalis Do
Writing for the Economic Times, prominent journalist and author Jug Suraiya shares a personal experience from his travels in Venice that brought him face-to-face with the city's community of Bengali speakers and their considerable contributions to the local economy.
On our last night in Venice, we have 'cena' (dinner) in Alla Palazzina, an erstwhile palazzo turned into a fine-dining venue. Presiding over the hushed elegance is Italy-born Sunny who, apart from Bengali and Italian, is fluent in English, French, and for all I know in that arcane form of oral communication employed by people who call themselves 'Nu Yawkers'."Jug Suraiya, Economic Times
Elusive Value
In his piece for The Telegraph, former Governor of West Bengal, Gopalkrishna Gandhi reflects on the decline of respect for individuals and institutions in contemporary India. He argues that respect is closely tied to credibility and trustworthiness, both of which are in decline in modern India.
"Status has long since ceased to draw respect. By status I mean high office. Incumbents of what is called ‘position’ command deference but that has little to do with respect which comes from sheer admiration bordering on awe. Skill does command appreciation, even applause, but stops short of what may be called respect for skill’s aim is to show ability, talent, deftness, all of which are scarce and require hard work which commands hearty appreciation. Respect seeks attributes other than adroitness, ability. And it seeks it increasingly in vain."Gopalkrishna Gandhi, The Telegraph
Not So Intelligent Chatbots
Writing for The Tribune, consumer rights columnist Pushpa Girimaji criticises the increasing use of chatbots by e-commerce sites for customer queries. Apart from ineffective chatbot responses, she notes that concerns have also been raised about the risks they pose to data privacy and security.
"I have yet to come across consumers who do not have a complaint about chatbots that are being increasingly deployed by e-commerce sites to deal with customer queries and complaints."Pushpa Girimaji, The Tribune