Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his piece for The New Indian Express, columnist and former member of Rajya Sabha Balbir Punj writes about the potential dangers of Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on the ‘existential threat to Sikhs in India.’

He writes, "Addressing a meeting in Washington DC during his three-day US visit, Rahul said, 'The fight is about whether he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India, and he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a kada in India, or he as a Sikh is going to be able to go to a gurudwara—that’s what the fight is about, and not just for him, for all religions.'"