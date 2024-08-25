Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Vision or Division
In his weekly column for The Indian Express, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram argues that effective leadership should focus on unifying India and addressing its diverse needs with a clear, inclusive vision, rather than "division."
Critiquing the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Congress leader opines, "A vision can emerge only when BJP’s playbook of division is junked."
The columnist advocates for policies and leadership that prioritises bridging societal divides, rather than deepening existing fractures.
"The sobering election verdict has not restrained the PM, but the fear of losing power has made his government backtrack on several issues: the indexation benefit for capital gains has been restored, the Wakf Bill has been referred to a Select Committee, the Broadcasting Bill has been withdrawn, and the scheme of lateral entry into central government posts has been shelved. The fear of more divisive ideas will cease only when CAA, UCC and ONOE are withdrawn finally,"Chidambaram, Indian Express
Kolkata Doctor’s Rape and Murder—The Silent Scream of a City
In her column for Hindustan Times, Nabanita Sengupta, assistant professor in Kolkata's Sarsuna College, talks about how the rape and murder case of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor in the city's RG Kar college points out to systemic failures and lack of effective measures to address the root causes of gender-based violence.
"Kolkata’s collective response, demanding justice and systemic reforms, signals a turning point in the fight against gender-based violence and corruption," Sengupta says.
Sengupta highlights the broader issue of violence against women in the city, emphasising the sense of fear and insecurity that pervades Kolkata. She says:
"The RG Kar incident has triggered a dissension that had been brewing for quite some time now. The apolitical call got the common people out of their house - irrespective of their gender. It also shows the way our political parties are losing their credibility among people. The apolitical call might not remain so for long, I won't be surprised if it gets hijacked by any political party soon, yet the fact would remain that it was the apolitical call that had brought the people out on streets,"Nabanita Sengupta, Hindustan Times
Shroud of Silence and Fear over Kerala Movie Industry
Film critic CS Venkiteswaran, in his piece for Hindustan Times, says that the Justice K Hema Committee report has exposed the troubling state of the Malayalam film industry in Kerala, where silence and fear have stifled discussions on systemic issues of harassment and abuse.
"More than the actual and written content of the report, these poignant background details portray the atmosphere of fear and coercion — direct and indirect — that exist in the industry."CS Venkiteswaran
In light of sexual assault allegations against high-profile actors, the author emphasises on how the industry has failed to address issues which contributes to a toxic environment.
Critiquing the lack of accountability and the inadequate support systems for victims, Venkiteswaran says, "Unless there is political will, once the media storm settles down, the report will be laid to rest like any other. The industry and the organisations within it — part of the problem rather than the solution — bow to the same power structure."
Economic Opportunity Key to Inclusion of Transgenders
In her piece for Hindustan Times, Lalitha Panicker argues that economic opportunities are crucial for the inclusion and empowerment of transgender persons in India.
The piece highlights the systemic barriers that transgender people face in accessing education, employment, and financial resources, which contribute to their marginalisation.
By advocating for targeted economic initiatives, such as job creation programs and entrepreneurship support, Panicker suggests that policy reforms and societal changes can help provide better economic opportunities and support systems, thereby fostering a more inclusive and equitable environment.
"With corporates like the Tatas and HDFC Bank taking the lead in becoming inclusive employers committed to diversity and equal opportunities, it is likely that others will follow suit. Reports from several corporates say that when presented with the appropriate opportunities, transgenders have proved innovative and productive, and this will surely open more doors going forward,"Lalitha Panicker, Hindustan Times
Rape As a Political Weapon
In light of the Kolkata rape-murder case, which has led to widespread protests across India, Tavleen Singh, in her weekly column for The Indian Express, discusses disturbing trend of using rape as a political weapon.
"It shames us all that India is sometimes described as the rape capital of the world. It shames me personally when I must warn female foreign visitors to India to be careful not to become too friendly with strangers," Singh writes.
Singh critiques how political entities and activists sometimes exploit high-profile cases of sexual violence to further their agendas or gain political advantage, and argues that this misuse not only diminishes the gravity of the issue but also hampers efforts to address and prevent gender-based violence.
"What can be done to bring real change? It will come only when we in the media tell every story we possibly can. But in the end, it is in the hands of our political leaders to ensure that the police do their job sincerely and that justice is done by enforcing the laws that already exist. For this to happen, they would need to fulfil their duty as political leaders instead of playing politics by choosing to view these horrific crimes against women through a narrow political prism,"Tavleen Singh, Indian Express
Secularism is Modi Ploy to Seize Tomorrow
In his weekly column for The New Indian Express, senior journalist Prabhu Chawla critiques the PM Narendra Modi's secularism of secularism as it is and says that it is strategically used to consolidate political power and secure future electoral gains.
"A verbal twist by the Numero Uno of the world’s largest political party restoring public credibility to secularism has raised questions about his motives," Chawla opines.
The piece suggests that Modi’s approach to secularism is less about genuine inclusion and more about leveraging religious and cultural identities to build a strong political base.
"Modi loves a good dust-up. If a nationwide uproar or support for his newly fabricated narrative was his aim, he got it in spades. Confusion was sown with the seeds of hybrid hauteur that sought no outside validation or consultation. The staunch Sangh Parivar brigade is struggling to understand the import of the new SCC,"Prabhu Chawla, The New Indian Express
A Cautionary Tale
Mukul Kesavan, in his opinion piece for The Telegraph, critiques Britain's foreign policy, arguing that it has increasingly aligned with and subserviently followed the interests of the United States.
"The idea that it was post-imperial Britain’s destiny to act in concert with US to maintain a world order allowed Britain to subcontract its foreign policy out to the leader of the Free World," Kesavan opines.
Suggesting that Britain has adopted foreign policies that might not align with its own national interests or principles, the columnist writes:
"The costs of bartering sovereignty for influence are a subject best left to specialists in international relations... The willingness of British commentators to suspend judgment because this matter or that was above their country’s pay grade or arsenal or negotiating capacity and, therefore, best left to the adults in America is a kind of intellectual corruption. The UK shouldn’t have the veto because a country that subcontracts its geopolitical thinking to a more powerful nation isn’t a player, it’s a cautionary tale,"Mukul Kesavam, Telegraph
Are We Prepared For Digital Accidents?
In her piece for The New Indian Express, Anuradha Goyal, founder of IndiTales.com, discusses the growing risks associated with digital technology and the need for better preparedness for digital accidents.
The author highlights how increasing reliance on digital systems across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, and public services, raises the potential for significant disruptions and security breaches.
Emphasising on the importance of robust cybersecurity measures, proactive risk management, and effective response strategies to mitigate the impact of digital failures or attacks, Goyal writes:
"As we cruise along digital e-ways, bumps such as the Crowdstrike glitch are bound to come up. We need to move from overuse to optimal use of technology,"Anuradha Goyal, TNIE
China-Xizang Himalayan Forum: The Cynical ‘Sinicisation’ of Tibet
JNU professor Srikanth Kondapalli, in his piece for Deccan Herald, critiques China's ongoing efforts to impose its cultural and political agenda on Tibet through "Sinicisation" (The process of acculturating non-Chinese groups or societies into Chinese culture).
The article argues that these measures are part of a broader strategy to integrate Tibet more deeply into China's socio-political framework, undermining Tibetan cultural and religious autonomy.
"China began exploiting 100 minerals in Tibet, as well as diverting water and electricity from it to the rest of China. As a result, Tibetan glaciers have melted over 15% in the past decades, threatening the fragile environment. However, China wants to convince the participants in the China-Xizang Trans-Himalayan Forum that all is well with the Tibetan ecology,"Srikanth Kondapalli, Deccan Herald
