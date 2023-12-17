Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Not Indispensable
In her column for The Indian Express, Coomi Kapoor provided a comprehensive snapshot of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) strategic resurrection during the recent five-state Assembly elections and the unexpected electoral outcomes for the Congress party in the Hindi heartland.
Kapoor shed light on the BJP's generational transition, on similar lines as the "Gujarat model," orchestrated by importing heavyweight leaders from Delhi to contest Assembly polls. However, she highlighted the underlying message that while no one is deemed indispensable except Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the shift was a tough reality check for veteran leaders like Vasundhara Raje, who had to grapple with relinquishing control.
Simultaneously, Kapoor delved into the subtlety of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's actions, showcasing his willingness to re-occupy the chief minister's office without openly questioning the party's leadership, and touches upon Chouhan's potential future role within the party hierarchy, while highlighting the constraints due to his equation with the PM.
The column also narrates the Congress' misjudgment in anticipating victories in the Hindi heartland, leading to premature celebrations and subsequent embarrassment and brought forward an apparent internal turmoil within the party leadership.
"Vasundhara fought openly for her position till the end, requesting that she at least be appointed CM for a year before bowing out gracefully. Shivraj Singh Chouhan was more subtle. He did not question the party leadership, but photos posted on social media advertised his mass appeal and he sent feelers to the RSS that at 64, he has many more years of service to offer the party. Chouhan will probably be inducted as a party office bearer at some point. Whether the hopes of his followers – that he eventually takes over from JP Nadda as president – fructify is another matter. His early history with Modi works against him...The Congress leadership was so confident that it would be winning at least two, if not three, states in the Hindi heartland that the party headquarters ordered 200 kilograms of mithai from a Delhi sweet house on counting day. A former Congress chief minister even flew to Delhi on a chartered flight so that he could be part of the celebrations. But when it became apparent that the party would draw a blank in north India, the celebratory sweets were returned."Coomi Kapoor for The Indian Express
Towards a Dystopian Future
In his weekly column for The Indian Express, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram analysed the Supreme Court's judgment upholding the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and goes over the Court's three main conclusions.
The veteran Congress leader raised concerns about the potential misuse of constitutional provisions, particularly in altering the territorial integrity of Indian states, claiming that the Court ought to have examined whether the government's method of dividing the state into two Union Territories was illegal.
Chidambaram opined that the judgment's implications go beyond Article 370, highlighting a broader concern about the government's newly-granted ability to amend constitutional provisions in an attempt to compromise federal principles. He claims that this is a far cry from the intentions of the state's Constituent Assembly that envisioned a federal and parliamentary form of governance.
"The Court pointed out that the provisions of the Constitution of India had been, step by step, between 1950 and 2019, extended to J&K and the ‘abrogation’ of Article 370 (a temporary provision) was the culmination of the process. Opinions may differ on the correctness of the conclusion, but the reasoning leading to the conclusion appears to be logical. However, there are other aspects of the ‘abrogation’ of Article 370 that are disturbing: the legality of the process followed by the central government/ Parliament and its implications for ‘federalism’ and ‘states’ rights’. These aspects concern not only Jammu & Kashmir, but all states of the country...Do you think that the Constituent Assembly that consisted of many legal luminaries and voted for a federal India and a parliamentary form of government imagined such a dystopian future? Keep aside the ‘abrogation’ of Article 370. Of greater concern to the country is the devilish ways in which the provisions of the Constitution can be bent and twisted by the government to undermine states’ rights and federalism."P Chidambaram for The Indian Express
The West vs the Rest
In his piece for The Telegraph, Indian historian and novelist Mukul Kesavan challenged the notion that Democrat US President Joe Biden's coming to power meant a complete reversal of Republican Donald Trump's policies. Rather, Kesavan believes that there are several continuities between their administrations, such as on issues like the US-Mexico border wall, China, and Israel, where Biden's policies mirror or extend Trump's actions.
While Biden's administration pledged to stop building Trump's famous border wall, it recently waived federal laws to construct segments in Texas. Moreover, Kesavan pointed out that Biden's approach towards China echoes Trump's confrontational tactics, and disputes the perception of Biden solely as an anti-Trump figure, emphasising shared policies and bipartisan support for certain foreign strategies such as the US' support for Israel.
Moreover, since the US President has remained a staunch Israel since his time as a young senator, Kesavan pointed out that it wasn’t Biden’s embrace of Israel and Binyamin Netanyahu in the immediate aftermath the 7 October attacks that surprised him, but rather the US President's enthusiasm for arming Israel, which enables "the most indiscriminate slaughter of civilians, women and children this century."
"After over twenty thousand Palestinian deaths, the unhousing of Gaza’s population, and the near-complete destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure, Biden’s national security adviser has indicated that he anticipates months of war. Biden has twice used the US veto to block ceasefire resolutions in the UN Security Council. Biden’s principal Western allies, the UK and Germany, have, if anything, been even less moved by Palestinian suffering. Germany has launched a kulturkampf against every writer, artist or citizen who has dared to criticise Israel. Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ begins to seem less of an aberration when set against Biden’s utter indifference to the pulverisation of Gaza. Biden has acknowledged in statements that Israel’s assault on Gaza has been indiscriminate while simultaneously rushing weaponry to the Israel Defense Forces using emergency provisions. Given the West’s eloquent concern for civilian life in the Ukrainian conflict, its impossible not to read in this indifference to Palestinian deaths the belief that Muslim lives come cheap...The West is circling its wagons and its humanitarian concern is reserved for those who it calls its own or for those who have been granted honorary membership of this tightly-drawn circle. Like Ukraine or Israel."Mukul Kesavan for The Telegraph
Can Newer Services Help Create More Jobs, Prosperity for India?
In his column for Deccan Herald, Vivek Kaul dived into the significance of the manufacturing-to-GDP ratio in shaping economic growth strategies, comparing India's statistics with those of China and Vietnam. Kaul emphasised the historical success of export-focused manufacturing in propelling the economies of countries like Japan, South Korea, and China by leveraging cheap labor and evolving from low-skilled goods to sophisticated products and services.
However, Kaul's narrative contends that the landscape has changed, with global trade now reliant on multinational corporations and intricate supply chains and highlighted that the low-hanging fruits of manufacturing profits have been already been taken, and post-COVID, reshoring efforts in rich countries have made global merchandise exports more challenging.
Rather, he advocates a balanced approach, underscoring the critical role of India's service sector and the success of global capability centers (GCCs) as a significant job creator. Furthermore, the article stresses the intertwined nature of services and manufacturing, urging that equal attention be paid to the service sector's potential for employment generation, especially in SMEs and associated industries.
"Countries that grew at a fast pace after WWII have done so by expanding their manufacturing base and producing goods for the rich countries of North America and Europe. The export focus was necessary given that the domestic market was small and wouldn’t allow local manufacturing firms to achieve scale and push up productivity. Further, by doing this, countries could cash in on their comparative advantage of cheap labour, which the rich countries had lost. Countries that benefitted by using this formula were Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and, obviously, China. The initial manufacturing focus was on sectors that needed low skills, like clothes, shoes, etc…This created demand for labour and helped countries move workers from agriculture toward a more productive manufacturing sector. As workers became more skilled, countries could manufacture more sophisticated goods “such as cameras, motorcycles, cars and machinery.” Raghuram Rajan and Rohit Lamba make this point in Breaking the Mould -- Reimagining India’s Economic Future. This formula helped quite a few countries in Asia increase their per capita income at a rapid pace. Given this, it isn’t surprising that economists have been recommending a similar strategy for India as well, in order to create jobs for India’s youth."Vivek Kaul for Deccan Herald
Article 370 Order Flags Several Federal Concerns
In his column for the Hindustan Times, journalist and author Karan Thapar critically examined the Supreme Court's recent unanimous judgment - which unanimously upheld the Union Government's decision to revoke the special status granted to the State of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution, taken in 2019. He highlighted the paradox within the apex court's decision, which acknowledged the error in the central government's method of amending Article 370, but upheld the action based on its own, different interpretation.
Moreover, the veteran journalist questioned the Court's refusal to assess the constitutionality of demoting Jammu and Kashmir to a Union Territory, citing reasons of not wanting to intervene in presidential decisions under Article 356 and the non-binding nature of the state legislature's recommendation, regardless of it being constitutionally mandated procedure.
Importantly, Thapar pointed out that the Court's verdict creates a slippery slope as it establishes precedent for reorganizing states during President's Rule and posing a conflict between parliamentary power and the Constitution's basic structure, particularly federalism.
"On the one hand, the majority judgment says a critical part of Constitutional Order 272, reading down Article 370, is ultra vires because it wrongly uses Article 367 to interpret constituent assembly as legislative assembly. Since that’s the process the government used to abrogate Article 370, the Court should have struck it down. But it didn’t. Instead, it argued Article 370 could also be read down by use of Clause 3 and, therefore, upheld what the government did. This means the Court ruled that what the government did was wrongly done, but if it had done it differently it would be right and, therefore, upheld what the government did. To me, that sounds like putting arguments in the government’s mouth."Karan Thapar for Hindustan Times
AI and the New California Gold Rush
Writing for Deccan Herald, computer scientist Roger Marshall paralleled the controversies surrounding OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to the historical backdrop of California Gold Rushes, likening the technological advancements in artificial intelligence to the discoveries of gold in California in the 19th century and the internet boom in the late 20th century.
Marshal underscored the dichotomy within OpenAI, who's employee's recently threatened to resign if then-outgoing CEO Sam Altman was not allowed to return, juxtaposing its not-for-profit ideals against the pressure of profit-driven stakeholders. He compares the company's evolution, from altruism to a profit-centric model, to Google's transformation from an ad-free search engine to a data-driven advertising giant.
Painting a cautionary picture of the ethical challenges and moral compromises inherent in the pursuit of technological advancement and the potential consequences on society, the former professor also dived into the darker aspects of these pursuits, drawing parallels to modern exploitation within the tech industry.
"The newest California Gold Rush (2023-??) has been birthed by OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT4, a large language model based neural network, a precursor to large image and video models that are now being introduced at a frenetic pace. All three models draw upon the enormous amount of data generated through social media postings and web surfing activities of the global community at large. This could result in OpenAI eclipsing companies such as Microsoft, Google (aka Alphabet) and Facebook (now Meta) and extinguishing their fortunes. Why would Microsoft or any of the other IT titans allow this to happen? Hence the drama surrounding Altman... The corporate history and philosophy of OpenAI is strikingly similar to that of Google’s. Founded as a research-oriented, not-for-profit company focused on harnessing the benefits of AI for the common good, it now has a schizophrenic existence -- one arm of the company is still not-for-profit, the much larger other arm is very much for-profit, if only because the Shylocks backing the company will insist on their pound of flesh."Roger Marshall for Deccan Herald
Women’s Power Surges in Political Landscape
In her piece for Hindustan Times, Lalita Panicker looked into the evolving role of women in Indian politics, emphasising their increasing significance as a crucial voting bloc and active participants in elections especially after the recent five-state assembly elections which demonstrated women's growing influence, with higher voter turnout, and a notable impact on electoral outcomes.
She says that in states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the women's voter turnout has notably surpassed men and acknowledged that Indian political outfits, especially the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have recognized the importance of addressing women's issues.
However, while praising the success of certain BJP-led schemes, such as Ladli Behna and Ladli Lakshmi, in attracting women voters, Panicker stresses that true empowerment for women in politics extends beyond welfare schemes and increased voter turnout and rather, calls attention to the lack of women in significant leadership positions within political parties and the promise of the women's reservation Bill.
"The easy and accessible process helped in pushing awareness about the scheme and drew a favourable response, which had a domino effect among women...But the real victory for women will come when they move from the sidelines to the centre of political decision-making. The BJP, which has women’s support in abundance, does not have one woman CM in any state it governs. And other political parties are no better. The women’s reservation Bill, again, a calling card for the BJP, is yet to be realised.India’s robust Panchayati Raj institutions have created much greater awareness among women on the need to exercise their vote. It has also awakened their aspirations to gain political power and not just swing the vote in elections. Women may get reservations at the panchayat level, but progress beyond that has proved difficult, which can be attributed to the traditional barriers to their entry into higher politics. The real testimony to women’s political rights will come when they hold significant positions of power across the political spectrum."Lalita Panicker for Hindustan Times
Why Kissinger’s Legacy in South Asia is a Toxic One
In his column for The Asian Age, lawyer and former Union Minister Manish Tewari took on the complex and controversial legacy of recently-deceased American diplomat Henry Kissinger, focusing on pivotal events during his tenure that shaped global politics.
While acknowledging Kissinger's intellectual prowess and influential role on the international stage, given his role as the national security advisor and later as secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, the Congress leader presents a nuanced view of the diplomat's actions and their repercussions, highlighting the stark difference between his academic work and his realpolitik approach to American foreign policy.
Tewari says that Kissinger's strategic maneuvering to establish relations with China via the-West Pakistan during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, rather than condemning them over the atrocities in Bangladesh, resulted in significant American support for Pakistan during the conflict, including naval deployments that unnerved India. However, he says that Kissinger's actions during the war not only shaped negative perceptions of him in South Asia, but left a lasting impact on regional geopolitics.
"In November 1971, Henry Kissinger advised his deputy NSA Gen. Alexander Haig to direct the US Navy to keep an aircraft-carrier-led task force ready for deployment in the Indian Ocean. As the tide of war turned against Pakistan, the US Navy’s Task Force-74 of the Seventh Fleet led by the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise was ordered to sail at battle speed into the Bay of Bengal from the Gulf of Tonkin where it was then deployed for operations in the Vietnam war. Concurrently, the British Navy also dispatched a naval group led by the aircraft carrier HMS Eagle towards the west coast of India…Invoking the Indo-Soviet Treaty signed on August 9, 1971, India requested the Soviet Union for help. The Soviets responded with alacrity. The 10th Operative Battle Group (Pacific Fleet) commanded by Admiral Vladimir Kruglyakov slipped anchor at Vladivostok and in double quick time reached the Bay of Bengal. The Soviets stared down the Anglo-American flotilla and East Pakistan was liberated by the Indian Army ably assisted by the Mukti Bahini. These events left an indelible imprint on the South Asian psyche and made the Kissinger imprimatur toxic in this part of the world."Manish Tewari for The Asian Age
A Caste Census Is Casteism
In her weekly column for The Indian Express, Tavleen Singh reflects on the aftermath of her recent suggestion to end caste reservations and the need for affirmative action to be looked at through a critical lens. Singh highlighted the intense backlash, personal attacks, and threats faced from certain "Dalit advocacy groups" and individuals, questioning their efficacy in genuinely improving the lives of Dalit communities.
Clarifying, she reiterated the need to examine the limitations of reservations, indicating that they have served the interests of politicians and advocacy groups more than the intended beneficiaries, and asserts that the system has created a section of society benefiting from perpetuating the exploitation faced by oppressed-caste Indians.
Citing the grim conditions in Dalit villages in Bihar, Singh emphasied on the urgent need for basic necessities like education, healthcare, and nutrition for these marginalized communities and called for a reevaluation of affirmative action strategies.
“Extreme poverty and casteism have long been the material that our political leaders use to create their vote banks but why have the Dalit groups who attacked me last week not done more? Is it because their compassion is fake or because they have learned how to exploit these most deprived of India’s citizens just like politicians? A leading member of the gang that demanded my arrest, challenged me after a torrent of abuse and threats, to what he called a ‘debate’. It did not surprise me much to discover that this great advocate for Dalits was ensconced safely somewhere in the United States. He probably thrives as a professor of Dalit studies in an American university instead of fighting for Dalit rights in India’s villages. When I refused to react to his insults, he tweeted to his troops that they had achieved one thing, and this was that I would not dare write about ending caste reservations again. He was wrong. The reaction that my last column evoked has convinced me that the time has come to examine how well reservations have worked or if they have worked at all…What I question is whether the affirmative action that reservations provide has worked or whether there is not a need now to think of a better way to provide affirmative action to communities who have been deprived of basic human rights and treated like dirt for centuries.”Tavleen Singh, The Indian Express
