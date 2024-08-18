Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his weekly column in The Indian Express, Congress' P Chidambaram draws attention to the recent Hindenburg Research findings and the allegations against Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson of SEBI and her husband, Dhaval Buch. He looks back at the SEBI's investigation, the Justice Sapre Committee and the subsequent Supreme Court's order that upheld SEBI's actions.

Chidambaram points out accusations of conflict that both of them had economic interests in entities that were investigated by SEBI and reviewed by the Justice Sapre Committee.