Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In her piece for The Indian Express, columnist Tavleen Singh writes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) is increasingly seeming like a "joke in bad taste", given the current state of governance.

Singh argues that PM Modi's call for industrialists to use their CSR (Corporate social responsibility) funds to hire and train interns is a shallow solution to unemployment when recent instances of failed governance in the country suggest the government is not serious about its own role in turning India into 'Viksit Bharat'.