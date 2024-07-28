Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Wake up to Transactional Government
In his column for The Indian Express, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram critiques the transactional nature of the Modi government's policies, focusing on the 2024-25 Budget as a prime example. It describes how the budget was designed to secure political support from allies in exchange for development projects, disadvantaging states that opposed the BJP. It also talks about how the budget failed to address critical issues like youth unemployment, poverty, and inadequate relief for the poor. Chidambaram criticizes the government for ignoring the needs of the majority while making superficial promises and warns that the disenfranchised youth and poor have the power to impact upcoming elections.
On July 23, the NDA government elevated transactional behaviour to a new, higher level. The major motivation behind the Budget for 2024-25 was ‘how to save the government’. It was a kursi bachao budget. The author of the Budget, Finance Minister Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman, did her job unapologetically. Her and the Secretaries’ post-budget explanations of Budget proposals exposed the crude attempt to win the support of two allies.P Chidambaram, The Indian Express
How Kamala Harris Reshaped the US Election
In his article for the Hindustan Times, journalist Prashant Jha discusses Vice President Kamala Harris's rise in American politics, her diverse background, and her current status as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee for the 2024 US elections. It contrasts the negative Republican portrayal of her with the positive narrative from her supporters, highlights her quick consolidation of support following Biden's endorsement, and outlines the challenges she faces in the campaign against Donald Trump. The election is depicted as a reflection of America's political divide, with both parties presenting strong, unapologetic platforms.
The 2024 election is now as much about the facts of Harris’s life, the evolving Republican caricature of her, and the Democratic narrative around her, as it is about Donald Trump. And in the very first week of announcing her intent to compete for president, Harris’s story is winning.Prashant Jha, Hindustan Times
Guns and Music: A Troubling Trend in Punjab’s Melodies
In her piece in The Times of India, Akansha Deshmukh, an investigative journalist, addresses the troubling trend of glorifying guns and violence in Punjabi music and its impact on society. Despite a 2022 government ban on the public display of firearms, the Punjab and Haryana High Court noted the persistent promotion of gun culture through music and public events. She discusses the historical context of gun culture in Punjab, particularly through genres like Bhangra and Punjabi pop, and highlights the challenges in enforcing bans and removing objectionable content from the internet.
The glorification of guns in Punjabi music, particularly in genres like Bhangra and Punjabi pop, has contributed to a cultural narrative that associates masculinity and status with firearm ownership. Songs often depict protagonists wielding guns, celebrating violence, and engaging in confrontational behaviour, which can influence listeners, particularly the youth. This phenomenon has raised alarms among law enforcement and judicial bodies, as it intertwines with real-life violence and crime.Akansha Deshmukh, The Times of India
Away from the spotlight, a remarkable President
In his weekly column for the Hindustan Times, Pavan K Varma recounts the tenure of R Venkataraman, an esteemed Indian President. Varma served as his press secretary from 1987-1992. Venkataraman brought extensive experience to the presidency, having held various significant political roles. Known for his politeness, discipline, and adherence to the Constitution, he preferred a low profile and was meticulous about his daily schedule. Despite his aversion to publicity, he was persuaded to allow media coverage for his historic 1992 visit to China. Venkataraman was health-conscious, enjoyed Indian classical music, and led a balanced lifestyle, living nearly a century.
As a person, he was exceptionally polite, carrying his many distinctions lightly. In his work style, he was a bureaucrat-politician. The President has no formal office and usually operates out of one of the formal drawing rooms. But Venkatraman wanted a regular office and converted a smallish room called Shanti Niketan into one. He followed a strict schedule and was a great stickler for time.Pavan K Varma, The Hindustan Times
To become a mature democracy, our political culture needs to change
In her column for The Indian Express, writer Tavleen Singh talks about the current state of Indian democracy and the actions of its political leaders following recent election results. It highlights the unexpected nature of the exit polls and election outcomes, noting that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and newly elected opposition leader Rahul Gandhi have not fully grasped the voters' mandate, which was against arrogance and entitlement. Singh critiques Modi's recent speeches for portraying himself as unduly silenced and blaming past governments for military failures, despite not having a full mandate. The opposition is also urged to raise their concerns within Parliament constructively rather than through disruptive protests.
Instead of wasting time denigrating each other, it is time for both the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition to sit down for a friendly chat to decide what is needed to allow Parliament to function. One good first step would be to order party spokesmen on TV to express their views without screaming abuse at each other.Tavleen Singh, The Indian Express
Cutting Down Rivals
In her article for The Indian Express, journalist Coomi Kapoor discusses the centralization of power within the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It describes how Modi systematically sidelined potential rivals and alternative power centers within the party, including senior leaders and state chief ministers. The piece highlights instances of Modi's dominance, such as excluding prominent figures from the cabinet and downgrading allies. It also points out internal dissent and power struggles, particularly between Modi and Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Probably the last BJP CM remaining with individual political clout, apart from Assam’s Himanta Sarma who is not originally from the Sangh biradari, is Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath. The power tussle between Yogi and the Delhi high command is now public. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, considered close to Shah, has been sulking since Adityanath stripped him of all powers, and has been voicing his discontent openly.Coomi Kapoor, The Indian Express
Wait for the Punchline: 'Women Aren't Funny'
In her piece for The Economic Times, film critic Anna MM Vetticad challenges the stereotype that women are not funny, highlighting the success of female comedians and creators in popular TV shows like 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' and 'Hacks.' It contrasts these achievements with the persistent, baseless claims that women lack humor, as exemplified by Christopher Hitchens' 2007 essay. Anna argues that women face more obstacles in comedy and other professions, which skews perceptions of their capabilities.
'Women aren't funny,' I've heard it said. By whom, you ask? By the sort of person I suppose who declares that 'women are bad drivers,' and when asked for proof, cites one woman they once saw slipping up.Anna MM Vetticad, The Economic Times
Brave new world: Skilling Women for Modern India
In her piece for the Hindustan Times, journalist Namita Bhandare explores the transformative impact of skill development initiatives for women in India, such as IIT Mandi's Drone Didi programme, which trains women to operate drones for agriculture. Highlighting the stories of women like Shashi Bala and Mrinalini Marh, Bhandare underscores the challenges of overcoming societal norms and familial resistance to enter non-traditional fields. Efforts by organizations like Pratham have led to significant changes in communities, exemplified by Vadgaon village's emergence as a hub for women electricians. Despite the gender gap in vocational training and workforce participation, these initiatives empower women economically and inspire future generations to pursue diverse career paths.
There are many reasons why women stay out of the workforce. These include the disproportionate burden of housework that leaves them with very little time for paid work outside the house; social norms on ‘appropriate’ work for women; safety and mobility issues; the lack of infrastructure such as creches and hostels.Namita Bhandare, Hindustan Times
Welfare Gets a Bad Name, but Not All Social Sector Spend is Unproductive
This Times of India article by Prasanna Tantri argues that social sector spending, often dismissed as low-quality, can significantly boost national income when carefully targeted to address government or market failures. It emphasizes the potential of schemes like PM SVANidhi, which provides loans to street vendors, leading to substantial increases in their productivity and income. Tantri also highlights the positive impact of PM Jan Arogya Yojna on reducing healthcare-related financial burdens, thereby enhancing economic stability. He cautions against unconditional cash transfers and poorly designed subsidies, advocating for problem-specific, friction-targeted solutions that incentivize work and include exit plans for beneficiaries.
Some recent studies have shown that unconditional cash transfers could lead people to prefer leisure to work, thereby reducing the overall GDP. Some poorly thought-out subsidies may end up supporting inefficiency and hamper growth.Prasanna Tantri, The Times of India
More from The Quint
'Who Will Police the Police?' Revisiting the Case of Faizan, Now With the CBI
Young Bangladeshis Could, Once Again, Help the Country Chart a Democratic Course
RSS's Growth and Influence in Governance Over the Years Made 1966 Ban Irrelevant
Biden Quitting is Significant for Netanyahu, Not for the US-Israel Alliance
Microsoft's Global Outage is a Stark Reminder of Existing Cyber Vulnerabilities
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)