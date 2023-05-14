Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

How the BJP lost Karnataka: Lacklustre leadership, corruption and dependence on Centre
Sandeep Shastri, in an article for The Indian Express, analyses how the BJP lost Karnataka. He also notes that in this election the party largely relied on the central government and leadership, and state leaders, other than Yediyurappa, rarely figured in the campaign.
“As the election results came trickling in, it became evident that the unpopularity of the state government and its perceived non-performance has badly hit the BJP, especially in three regions of the state — Kalyana Karnataka (also called Hyderabad Karnataka), Kittur Karnataka ( also called Mumbai Karnataka) and the Old Mysore region. This, coupled with the erosion of the vote base of the Janata Dal (S), especially in the Old Mysore region, contributed to the Congress victory.”
SC Ruling on Maharashtra Crisis is a Victory for Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena
Priyanka Chaturvedi has, in her piece for The Indian Express, termed the Supreme Court’s recent ruling in the “Shiv-Sena split" case a win for "Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena". She has said that the court, by way of its judgment which held the Maharashtra governor’s action illegal even as it expressed inability to restore status quo ante, has “reaffirmed the supremacy of constitutional law over political Machiavellism.”
“Thus, the SC has acknowledged that the manoeuvring by the Shinde-BJP government was illegal and received unconstitutional support from the then governor. This ruling not only dispenses justice and sets a legal precedent but also sends a loud message to those who disrespected the will of the people.”
No, Pakistan Isn’t Imploding But the Political Logjam is Far From Over
TCA Raghavan analyses the “political logjam” in Pakistan, in an article for The Times of India, and opines that the recent developments reflect a “chronically confused situation.”
“What is most evident is that Imran Khan’s popularity and his street power continues to rattle both the government and the army. His self-image as representing a new kind of defiant politics means that he is prepared to use any means and this gives to him and his followers an unpredictable, almost eccentric, quality.”
Kohinoor and Blue Tick Wapsi, With Some Anmol Confessions
In her blog for The Times of India, Twinkle Khanna, reflects on the coronation of King Charles, as well as on how some celebrities recently got their ‘blue ticks’ back.
“I can understand the British being invested in King Charles’ coronation, but so are a large number of Indians despite our legacy of colonisation and our convoluted relationship with the symbols of British imperialism. This fascination seems a bit like a relationship with an ex-lover, even one who has mistreated you.“
BJP-bin Dakshin
In an article for The Telegraph, Mukul Kesavan writes about how a “Congress-mukt Bharat is a work in progress, but BJP-bin Dakshin is an accomplished fact.” Analysing the coverage of the Karnataka election results, Kesavan also notes that the BJP does not need spokespersons to air its talking points: “the pundits in the studio do the job for it.”
“But more interesting than the BJP spokesperson’s candour was the grinning cynicism of the show’s anchors. It was as if the election was a Roman circus and Plan B was one of its more entertaining acts. It’s silly to expect news anchors to be shocked at the practice of buying freshly-elected legislators, but it is reasonable to expect them not to snigger about it as if it were some jolly precedent.”
A People’s Historian
Umar Khalid, in a tribute written from Tihar jail (published in The Telegraph) recalls the legacy of the recently deceased Ranjit Guha: “one of the most magnificent historians of modern India who will be remembered for pioneering what came to be known as subaltern studies.”
“Guha’s works nuanced our understanding of power and domination in colonial India. He laid bare the modalities of power with a radical commitment to overcome it. In many ways, Guha’s writings were a product of the times. They reflected as much the debate within academia as the tumultuous churnings outside that were ready to question the fractures of what was given and were daring to push the margins of the possible.”
Cheetah Chatter
Upala Sen, in an article for The Telegraph, writes about how only 17 remain of the 20 cheetah brought from Africa last year. But she also recounts that historically India has boasted of being home to cheetahs — a proud claim that may no longer apply.
“It appears that Akbar was the original cheetah enthusiast. He got his first cheetah, Fatehbaz, at 12. During his reign, by his encouragement, a lot of effort went into trapping cheetahs. New techniques were developed so that the animals came to least harm and could be gradually trained for the hunt."
Supreme Court’s Delhi Verdict Carries Promise of a Constitutional Renaissance
Writing for The Indian Express, Faizan Mustafa lauds the apex court’s judgment on the issue of who controls the bureaucracy in Delhi. As per Mustafa, it may contribute to “ushering in a constitutional renaissance” and “restore people’s confidence in the judiciary.”
“The judgment has upheld the “spirit of the Constitution”, which favours decisions by the elected representatives by yet again emphasising that the Delhi model is sui generis. The Court has observed that in the three identified matters, Delhi — as a Union Territory (UT) — shall be governed by the Centre. This scheme of distribution of powers cannot be disturbed to give a greater say to the central government.”
We Will Give Karnataka the Healing Touch
Meanwhile, Rizwan Arshad, a Congress MLA promises to give Karnataka a "healing touch". In his piece published in The Indian Express, he also calls the Karnataka poll results “just the beginning” and says that they portend a surge against the BJP.
And what will be the Congress party’s prime agenda, you ask?
“We will give an inclusive government. The BJP had pitted communities against each other and created divisions. We are going to give a healing touch. The prime agenda of this government will be to take the people along. We will work towards an inclusive and progressive Karnataka.”
More From The Quint
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)