Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

No, Pakistan Isn’t Imploding But the Political Logjam is Far From Over

TCA Raghavan analyses the “political logjam” in Pakistan, in an article for The Times of India, and opines that the recent developments reflect a “chronically confused situation.”

“What is most evident is that Imran Khan’s popularity and his street power continues to rattle both the government and the army. His self-image as representing a new kind of defiant politics means that he is prepared to use any means and this gives to him and his followers an unpredictable, almost eccentric, quality.”

Kohinoor and Blue Tick Wapsi, With Some Anmol Confessions

In her blog for The Times of India, Twinkle Khanna, reflects on the coronation of King Charles, as well as on how some celebrities recently got their ‘blue ticks’ back.