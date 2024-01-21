Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

The Dazzle of Affluent India
In his column for The Indian Express, Congress leader P Chidambaram discusses the 'The Rise of Affluent India' report released by Goldman Sachs, which states that India's affluent class (a person with an annual income of USD 10,000 or about Rs 8,40,000) is expected to rise to 100 million by 2027.
While celebrating the seven crore people who will be 'Affluent India,' Chidambaram believes it is also important to reflect on the "pitiable status of three times more Indians (22.8 crore) who are in poverty."
"The dazzle of Affluent India has blinded the BJP government to the state of the bottom 20 per cent because it has the unflinching support of a steel frame called RSS; its coffers are brimming with money thanks to the rich corporates and electoral bonds; and it knows how to make a potent mixture of religion and hyper-nationalism. It is a government verily for Affluent India."P Chidambaram, The Indian Express
What INDIA Could Do To Stop BJP Juggernaut
Senior journalist Karan Thapar, in his column for Hindustan Times, says that the chances of the INDIA bloc realising its dream of “defeating” the PM Narendra Modi-led BJP in the upcoming election hinges on the answer to one question—What's their aim to ensure that the BJP falls short of 272 seats and cannot form a government without allies or to maximise the number of seats each party wins?
"That’s a lot harder than it seems prime facie. It requires sacrificing its interests for the greater benefit of the alliance. Only then can the INDIA bloc put up a one-to-one fight in at least 400 seats and hope the 60% who vote for the Opposition is not split by multiple candidates.Karan Thapar, Hindustan Times
Thapar believes that in 2024, INDIA bloc's target should be to bring them (BJP) below 272, and work for a majority of its own only in 2029.
Renaissance, Not Revenge
Columnist Tavleen Singh, in her piece for The Indian Express, believes that those deny that the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya has the support of most Indians are "deluded or trying to make a political point as Rahul Gandhi is doing on his new yatra."
Singh writes that if the temple is to become a 'national temple', then there is a chance that there could finally come the possibilities of an "Indian renaissance."
"It is something that will help India emerge from a long period of darkness in which people have been distracted from their real problems by reminding them constantly of divisions of caste, creed, and community. It is these basest of emotions and the constant idea of taking revenge politically for historical wounds that have held India back."Tavleen Singh, The Indian Express
What if Rama Asks if The Tenets of ‘Ram Rajya’ Are Being Followed?
In his piece for the Deccan Herald, Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty writes on how a key tenet of 'Ram Rajya' is compassion.
"As Lord Rama ascends his pedestal in the sanctum sanctorum of his newly-built abode in Ayodhya, he would evaluate the current state of our society through the lens of Dharma of our rulers (government) to govern with compassion. It is no secret that the communal hatred spread by the BJP over the last decade has torn India’s fabric of social harmony. To make matters worse, the Modi government has also not rendered economic compassion by pandering to the rich at the expense of the common person. It is evident that Rama may be deeply disappointed with Narendra Modi’s Dharma."Praveen Chakravarty, Deccan Herald
What A Little Pushback Can Do To Curb Ban Parties
Netlfix's decision to pull down Nayanthara-starrer 'Annapoorani' due to a recent controversy is a classic example of how humans "fear extremist groups," and how "institutions act upon that fear," writes Anna MM Vetticad in her piece for The Economic Times.
Vettica writes on how at the time of its theatrical release, Annapoorani was not widely marketed which is why the film was restricted to South India where people are "accustomed to filmmakers continuing to question conservative values despite the rightwing backlash they face."
"It is not that south India is free of bigotry. Obviously not. The objections that the protagonist faces in Annapoorani come from reality. It is equally the reality though that defiance from the cinema of the south and film artistes is still the norm. As debatable as Annapoorani's quality is, in its own way, it is an act of resistance. That a major studio like Zee and the global streaming major Netflix did not shield the film till all legal options were exhausted is shameful."Anna MM Vetticad, The Economic Times
Anand Teltumbde: Of A Frank and Fearless Mind
In his column for The Indian Express, Suraj Yengde, author of 'Caste Matters' writes on the life of scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde and how he is a "rare intellectual" gifted with "a versatility that cuts across disciplines."
Teltumbde, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, spent nearly 31 months in jail. "The tragedy of such an act is that un- fairness was paraded in the cabaret of moral schooling," Yengde writes.
"What a great travesty for the nation that a mind like Teltumbde is forced to stay muted. He follows the pursuit of truth-seeking and trades in plain speak. His energy and erudition must be boiling like volcanic lava, and we need to let that loose so the nation can assess its warranty. I have missed Anand’s take on many matters in the past four years."Suraj Yengde, The Indian Express
A Fire Spreading Towards Us
In his piece for Deccan Herald, foreign policy analyst Seshadri Chari writes on how Iran’s surprise airstrike attacks on Pakistan and the subsequent retaliatory strike inside Iran "could herald the beginning of a long-drawn conflict."
According to Chari, India has interests in Tehran and "needs to fortify its strategic foothold there to counterbalance China’s forays into the Indian Ocean."
"India has little choice other than to work for peace, in its neighbourhood and further off, but in the meanwhile has also to be alert to and prepare for conflicts that might land up at its doorstep."Seshadri Chari, Deccan Herald
The Difficult Journey to Becoming a Global Soul
In her piece for The Hindustan Times, author-journalist Nishtha Gautam writes on how becoming a global soul involves privilege, planning, providence, and British novelist Pico Iyer’s brand of curiosity.
"Travelling is a privilege that most can ill afford. But money isn’t the only privilege that we must take into account," Gautam believes. The other privileges include: Visa, skin colour, and being a man.
"So why go abroad at all? Why not stick to domestic tourism?" she asks.
"Travel and tourism are integral to any country’s soft power. The more liberal a country is in its population movement policies, the better it capitalises on the never-ending wanderlust. Indians have traditionally travelled rather extensively to near and far lands but they have done so more for work and less for leisure. The jury is still out on whether business travel is a boon or bane."Nishtha Gautam, Hindustan Times
The Shifting Shape of Hindu Mythologicals
Film-critic Namrata Joshi, in her column for The New Indian Express, writes on how just like popular culture, mythologicals have come to reflect the spirit of the times and mood of the nation.
"Forget veracity and history, the fact is that the pronouncements of Hindu supremacy in contemporary mythologicals appear to have acquired a life of their own. The myths about how individuals, society and community came about and the legends about the perceived glory of the Hindu civilisation are like validations and endorsements of who we are in the present and the future Hindu Rashtra that we are marching towards. They have become facts in the post-truth world, flag bearers of a majoritarian religion, identity, customs, culture and pride. These are largely masculine, testosterone-driven narratives, led by men who are battle-ready, reflective of the combination of a hawkish patriotism and blatant religious fervour evident on the streets these days."Namrata Joshi, The New Indian Express
