Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his column for The Indian Express, Congress leader P Chidambaram discusses the 'The Rise of Affluent India' report released by Goldman Sachs, which states that India's affluent class (a person with an annual income of USD 10,000 or about Rs 8,40,000) is expected to rise to 100 million by 2027.

While celebrating the seven crore people who will be 'Affluent India,' Chidambaram believes it is also important to reflect on the "pitiable status of three times more Indians (22.8 crore) who are in poverty."