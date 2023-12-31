Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Shutting Out Debate in Talking Shop
In his weekly column for The Indian Express, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram asserts that despite many precedents, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government "dug its heels in and refused to budge," when the opposition demanded a statement after the Parliament security breach on 13 December.
Chidambaram says that in a parliamentary system, since the Executive already has the majority, it is a given that they'll pass legislations, but doing so without debate or discussions, and by suspending opposition MPs, is a matter of concern.
"What is most disconcerting is that the government appears to think that a disrupted and non-functional Parliament is of no consequence to the governance of the country. In the last few years, my fear has grown that India's Parliament will be reduced to irrelevance and become like parliaments of many 'people's democracies' obediently endorsing the actions of the Executive. The disintegration of the Winter Session 2023 has deepened my suspicions and fears."P Chidambaram, for The Indian Express
Women Must Be Heard in Climate Decision-Making
For Hindustan Times, Lalita Panicker writes about how women are disproportionately affected by the climate crisis which not only impacts their physical and mental health significantly, but also puts their lives at risk.
She opines that India is "ideally placed to lead the way in fostering gender equality in climate processes in the Global South."
"Traditionally discriminatory practices mean that women are more affected by the climate crisis and have the least resources and skills to cope with it. India, which has taken the lead in many aspects of the climate crisis, should focus on giving women and girls a voice in climate decision-making. The government must support the voice of women in the response to the climate crisis through increased participation in policy design, and establishing opportunities for meaningful engagement in climate processes."Lalita Panicker, for Hindustan Times
2024’s Big Question: Ab Ki Baar, Kitne Paar?
Writing in The Times of India, Swarajya's editorial director R Jagannathan says there is no question that Modi-led BJP will retain power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The big question, he says, is how many seats the BJP will be able to win because that is what will "decide whether he gets to rule like Narasimha Rao after 1991, or like Modi in 2014-24."
He writes,
"But given the sheer acrimony between the BJP and the opposition of late (consider the fracas in Parliament over the security breach and suspension of opposition MPs), and also the post-May 2024 challenges that lie ahead in terms of implementing the census, women’s reservation, and delimitation of constituencies, Modi will have to reinvent himself into a more consensual leader."R Jagannathan, for The Times of India
Losers List 2023: Parliament, Opposition & Media
In her column for The Indian Express, political commentator Coomi Kapoor makes an unusual year-end list – that of 2023's losers, rather than the winners.
And who features in her list? She writes, "Three institutions come to mind, whose below-par performance has wider implications for the country."
The Parliament, the Opposition, and the Media.
"The Opposition lacks the hunger for power, determination and commitment of its main rival. The BJP's election machine is a 24/7 juggernaut. This was demonstrated in the recent Madhya Pradesh polls. A few months back, all poll surveys indicated the BJP was on the back foot due to incumbency. Amit Shah left no stone unturned to turn the tables, even as a laid-back Kamal Nath assumed that he was a shoo-in for CM. The BJP's formidable army campaigned relentlessly, publicising Modi's beneficiary schemes. A Modi guarantee, they assured voters, was as good as a bank promissory note."Coomi Kapoor, for The Indian Express
Govt’s Normalcy Narrative Faces Off Against Realities in J&K
The reports of torture and deaths of innocent civilians in Kashmir brushes off the haze of 'normalcy' that the Union government has been trying to put on display in the valley, writes Sushant Singh in Deccan Herald.
If "Kashmir is seen as the site of a Hindu majoritarian narrative," Singh says, "even if Kashmir is won, India would have lost."
"Since August 2019, when it abrogated Article 370, the establishment has vocally asserted that normalcy has returned to Jammu and Kashmir. As neither statehood has been restored nor Assembly elections held, the claim is based on a single metric — of reduction in violence. The drop in deaths of militants or soldiers has not been matched by a concomitant reduction in security forces in the union territory, a logical step for the revival of the political process. The region has instead seen greater securitisation of the administration, with the most draconian anti-terror laws being used against persons speaking up for the Kashmiris."Sushant Singh, for Deccan Herald
Searching for a New Theme Song
In a satirical piece for The New Indian Express, Dilip Cherian looks at 2023 and talks about the year in Indian politics.
With "watershed" moments like the new Madhya Pradesh CM vowing to change "the entire world's notion of time," to India offering to host COP32 and the Olympics in 2036, Cherian says that "India's atmanirbhar hard power" was on display throughout the year.
"I'm not sure whether we really hit a terror suspect in Canada or whether their department of justice is chasing a chimera. Even just being an accused in this kind of case, of mopping up terror suspects, is substantial. There’s no doubt that, on the world stage, a powerful new India has taken centre-stage. So is this our collective future or is athiti deva our theme song?"Dilip Cherian, for The New Indian Express
Higher Education Must Employ Fresh Grads
Who was responsible for the Parliament security breach earlier this month? Rahul Jayaram, writes in Deccan Herald, "the Modi government."
Why? He answers, "For having brought common young graduate Indians to their knees."
Jayaram says that higher education institutes should make space for young graduates to be trained to work at the school, college, or university level at a decent pay.
"Education ought to be an election issue. India will fare even worse than it already is doing, if school and college education do not become political issues, the way water, roads, and power are. This is a great gambit for the Opposition, if they are willing to pitch it as an electoral idea and sculpt an attractive employment generation programme."Rahul Jayaram, for Deccan Herald
For India, Whole Is Less Than Sum of Its Parts
As 2023 ends, Tushar Bhaduri, in his piece for The Indian Express, looks back at the cricketing year that India has had. He writes that even with supremely talented players, the "whole often adds up to less than the sum of its parts."
Contrasting the Indian and Australian cricket teams, Bhaduri writes that the latter shows what "determination, attention to detail, playing for each other, and astute and inspirational leadership can achieve."
"For a cricketing structure so full of talent and resources, India is often exposed miserably when the conditions are not what the players are used to. They have players such as Virat Kohli, who are well capable of rising to every challenge, but the team as a whole is often found wanting. The youngsters, though full of skill, are short of experience and nous."Tushar Bhaduri, for The Indian Express
Navigating an Uncertain, Polycrisis-Riven World
In a world rift with multiple geo-political conflicts, the lived and impending consequences of global warming, and crises like a global pandemic-causing virus resurging, Janmejaya Sinha, in Hindustan Times, forms a framework to help leaders navigate uncertainty.
"The biggest threat countries face is to get shut out from the new technologies. India has a chance to avoid getting shut out if it acts decisively to partner with the US in this area and actively address its domestic research and development ecosystem to become deeper and better."Janmejaya Sinha, for Hindustan Times
