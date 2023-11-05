Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Last week’s incident of multiple explosions at a convention organised by the Jehovah’s Witnesses in the town of Kalamasssery in Kerala’s Kochi district, has brought the Christian group into the spotlight. In this piece in The Hindu, G Krishnakumar writes how the Jehovah’s Witnesses have long endured being seen as anomalies and outsiders not just by society in general, but also by other Christian groups. This may be due to the fact that they do not believe in the Christian Trinity, do not celebrate Christmas because of its “pagan origins”, do not accept blood transfusions owing to their belief that the Old and New Testaments command to abstain from blood, and also don’t participate in several national celebrations and events. But this doesn’t mean that the group has not expressed its respect for the government or the country; they are a minority with limited political representation. The accused, who surrendered soon after the blasts in which three were killed, described himself as a ‘non­-serious’ member of the group for nearly 16 years, and said that he was trying to teach a lesson to them for being “anti­-national”.