Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Senior journalist Karan Thapar, in his column for the Hindustan Times, describes the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the besieged enclave of Gaza, where an intense bombing campaign has given way to a military invasion. Thapar describes reports of collapsing hospitals in Gaza, both from massive overcrowding as well as the dried-up fuel and electricity supply, jeopardizing the functioning of critical healthcare equipment. He also notes the sweeping nature of the bombing campaign undertaken by Israel, reproducing a quote a Palestinian made to the BBC: "People are not asking where we can go to be safe. They are asking where we want to be when we die". Nevertheless, Thapar also perceives some flickers of hope, in the popular protests in London, and the Jewish-led demonstrations in New York calling for a ceasefire.
He also commends the stridently anti-establishment posture of the well-respected Haaretz newspaper during the war, calling out its own government repeatedly over failures and military excesses. Thapar notes the unyielding stances taken by the Haaretz newspaper, during a military conflict, demonstrating that Israel is at least a "democracy for its Jewish citizens". In India, Thapar fears, "such editorials and op-eds could invite charges of sedition and terrorism".
"The truth is the conscience of Israel is also stirred by this horror (unfolding in Gaza). It might not find it easy to express itself. Not after what Hamas has done. But, equally, it will not be comfortable suppressing itself. So, slowly but steadily, it's finding an utterance. Haaretz is one of Israel's great papers. In an editorial on October 8, the day after the Hamas attack, it said: "The disaster that befell Israel ... is the clear responsibility of one person: Benjamin Netanyahu". It accused him of "(ignoring) the existence and rights of Palestinians". The next day it warned against "campaigns of vengeance and commission of war crimes"."Karan Thapar, Hindustan Times
‘I cannot change my caste’
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram delves into the caste census debate by advocating a middle-of-the-road path, in his article in The Indian Express. While backing the demand for the census, in line with the stated party policy, Chidambaram also laments that the caste reservation might spell the end of the dream for a casteless society. Yet, we must keep striving for that goal, particularly in our interpersonal interactions, he argues. In particular, he celebrates, what he suggests is the declining trend of inter-caste marriages, and the dilution of caste identification. Chidambaram encourages certain positive trends he has observed, such as fewer educated young people identifying with their caste, as an offset to the politics of caste reservation.
"Caste and Reservation are back in the headlines. Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution enabled 'reservation' for SC, ST and socially and educationally back-ward classes. Reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) was added in 2019. As long as 'reservation' is the policy, it is logical that caste must be counted to have accurate data. In the midst of a clamour for reservation, the goal of a casteless society is fading."P Chidambaram, The Indian Express
The vehicle of America’s pro-Israel lobby
In The Hindu, G Sampath writes about the power and influence that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) wields in the domestic politics of the United States, as well as in global politics, as evident in the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. AIPAC, which was founded in 1954, has quickly gone from being a lobbying group representing less than three per cent of America’s population (Jews), to enjoying the kind of authority that can determine many presidential decisions. The group has been able to achieve this level of political and financial clout through a three-pronged approach: developing a vast number of grassroots activists which help profile every political contender on the basis of their stance on Israel, creating an array of political affairs committees (PACs) which organise campaign funds for pro-Israel candidates, and finally, by adopting a bi-partisan approach and funding both Democrat and Republican politicians who are pro-Israel.
“From Congressmen and Senators, it has expanded its influence to staffers on Capitol Hill, the White House bureaucracy, the higher echelons of the American media, and the most powerful think tanks, which are populated with pro-Israel experts. AIPAC has, of course, benefited from the fact that there are no rivals countering its agenda — there is no Arab or Palestinian lobby with anything close to an equivalent influence. It has, in recent times, endorsed attempts to shut down criticisms of Israeli excesses in the occupied territories by discrediting the critics, including attempts to characterise such critics as purveyors of antisemitism.”G Sampath, The Hindu
Hard work pays, but not everyone, NRN
As Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy’s comment about the need for youngsters in the country to increase their productivity and work 70-hours-a-week, has gone viral, teacher and columnist Rahul Jayaram writes in the Deccan Herald that several Indians do actually work for those many hours and perhaps even longer, but may not accrue the benefits that Murthy is referring to. Jayaram argues that many Indians, including blue-collar workers, are incredibly smart and work tremendously hard, but may not reach great heights due to a number of factors, such as not sharing the same social location as that of Murthy. Moreover, how much one can earn through 70 hours of work every week is also contingent on which sector they are employed in, as some are innately better-paying, while others aren’t.
“NRN spoke about the corporate sector, and areas like innovation, technology and manufacturing, and what India needs to do to grow exponentially in the future. Sure, one gave him an ear since he is NRN, and has done what he has through great effort, will power, smarts and the opportunities that people of his background got. But the truth is, people work hard, are very smart, and still can’t achieve a fraction of what the likes of NRN have. There is a thing called kismet, and of course, there are the less articulated advantages that paragons such as NRN accrued due to their social location. Not everyone gets those. The question is, how sure are we that the 70-hour work week will 100% ensure enormous economic and individual growth? Also, the worldview NRN appears to come from says, “If I could do it, so can you.” But that is only partially true. What about real externalities outside of one’s individual control? At another level, it’s common sense that work works differently across spheres of the economy. Seventy hours of weekly effort cannot mean the same thing across the economic board.”Rahul Jayaram, Deccan Herald
Cricket and policies: When countries got bowled over
Researcher and writer Chakshu Roy, in his column for The Indian Express, interrogates the intersection of cricket with the world of politics and policy. Roy takes the case of the three supposed favorites at this stage of the World Cup — Australia, South Africa and India. Roy strings in a variety of fascinating anecdotes to illustrate the varied ways through which sports can intrude on politics, and vice versa. For instance, Roy recounts the recent amendment to the Australian citizenship law, empowering the immigration ministers to make exceptions for certain foreign-born individuals, in terms of expediting their path to citizenship. Among this class of exceptions are cases relating to "international cricket competition". Roy explains that the urgency of the passage of the amended Citizenship law helped provide Fawad Ahmad, a 30-year-old refugee from Pakistan, with an Australian passport in time for the coming Ashes. Roy also discusses the passage of the ‘Prevention of Apartheid in Sports, 1998’ bill in the Indian Parliament, joining the global structure of sanctions against apartheid South Africa, as well as the tour of South Africa to India in 1991, the latter's first cricket tour post-apartheid.
"A critical discussion in our Parliament on sports was on the Prevention of Apartheid in Sports Bill, 1988. India was one of the first countries to cut sporting ties with South Africa because of its apartheid policies. The purpose of this Bill was to give more teeth to the sporting isolation of South Africa. Participating in the debate on this Bill, MPs decried the apartheid policies of the government in Pretoria and urged the government to make the provisions of the Bill even more stringent. And when the dismantling of race dis-crimination policies started in South Africa, in 1991, India became the first country to welcome the multi-racial South African team to play in India."Chakshu Roy, The Indian Express
Rise of the daughter
Saima Wazed, the newly elected South Asia regional director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) is facing criticism and backlash on account of being a product of ‘nepotism’ and ‘privilege’, given that she is Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s daughter. While Wazed has dismissed the criticism as being sexist and dismissive of her lengthy experience in the field of public health, Arun Devnath writes in The Hindu that it is a fact that she has gained immense leverage and access on multiple counts because of her association with the Bangladesh PM. This would inevitably have helped her by allowing a ring-side view to the multiple political issues at play when it comes to public health.
“There’s no denying that 15 years of the Awami League rule in Bangladesh in three straight terms led by her mother gave her leverage for work on advocacy and policy development in the health sector. That enabled her to better understand the economic and political issues at play in the health sector. Ahead of the WHO election, she attended an array of meetings with global leaders, often with her mother, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi in September. She also attended the BRICS summit in Johannesburg in August, where she met China’s President Xi Jinping.”Arun Devnath, The Hindu
Gaza will affect Kashmir
Columnist Tavleen Singh, in a piece for The Indian Express, argues for the restoration of statehood in Kashmir, and for expediting the start of the electoral process. She places her argument within the larger geo-political context of the Israel-Gaza war, and its perceived spillover effect in Kashmir. Singh recalls that the echoes of the second intifada (a popular resistance movement of Palestinians that roughly extended from 2000-2004) were heard in increased unrest in Kashmir. Singh fears that the offshoots of "peace and prosperity in the Valley" that she describes to have seen in her recent visit, might turn out to be more fragile than is imagined. Thus, she favours the resumption of the normal political process and a freer media environment, to help relax tensions and thus to preclude the possibility of an "explosion".
"The longer democracy remains in suspension the more difficult it will become to control our only Muslim-majority state. What I picked up on this brief trip was that there is a semblance of peace and prosperity in the Valley, but beneath the calm surface there are tensions. I have little doubt that what is happening in Gaza will cause these tensions to bubble over and little doubt that only elected political leaders will be able to control the situation. Most Indian Muslims are already speaking out loudly and clearly against Israel's indiscriminate bombing of Gaza and if Kashmiris are not, it must be because they dare not."Tavleen Singh, The Indian Express
Can carbon tax be India’s silver bullet?
Writing for the Deccan Herald, banker TCA Ranganathan argues that a graded levy of taxes on carbon emission may just be the way to ensure the ever-increasing pollution in Indian cities and towns can be controlled. A grand total of 39 Indian cities appear in the list of the world’s 50 most polluted cities. Ranganathan believes this isn’t just hurting the health and wellness of Indians, but that such a statistic could also scare away future clients and investors. One way to reduce the pollution prevalent in the country’s large cities is to enhance the attractiveness and quality of the lower-tier towns and cities to decongest the bigger ones. To do this, an implementation a taxation system could eventually lead to voluntary decongestion.
"Voluntary decongestion is best obtained by graded levy of taxes. Illustratively, owners of multiple vehicles could be made to bear higher taxation per vehicle than single-vehicle owners. Further, companies and firms currently get depreciation allowances/tax set-offs on fuel consumption on vehicles, unlike individuals. This facility could be withdrawn for personal transport vehicles owned/used by firms in our congested cities. Also, firms headquartered in metros/tier-1 cities could be made to bear a higher ‘congestion tax’ than if based in lower-tier cities, to motivate corporate offices to shift to the latter. The Jamshedpur story of handing over managerial responsibility to large corporates shifting to low-tier cities could be replicated."TCA Ranganathan, Deccan Herald
Waiting for ‘God’s kingdom’
Last week’s incident of multiple explosions at a convention organised by the Jehovah’s Witnesses in the town of Kalamasssery in Kerala’s Kochi district, has brought the Christian group into the spotlight. In this piece in The Hindu, G Krishnakumar writes how the Jehovah’s Witnesses have long endured being seen as anomalies and outsiders not just by society in general, but also by other Christian groups. This may be due to the fact that they do not believe in the Christian Trinity, do not celebrate Christmas because of its “pagan origins”, do not accept blood transfusions owing to their belief that the Old and New Testaments command to abstain from blood, and also don’t participate in several national celebrations and events. But this doesn’t mean that the group has not expressed its respect for the government or the country; they are a minority with limited political representation. The accused, who surrendered soon after the blasts in which three were killed, described himself as a ‘non-serious’ member of the group for nearly 16 years, and said that he was trying to teach a lesson to them for being “anti-national”.
"Various Christian denominations do not consider them as a Christian sect while mostly terming them a “cult” aligned closer to the Jewish faith. The group does not approve of traditional priesthood. They do not celebrate Christmas because of its “pagan origins”. They are best known for their doortodoor evangelical work and they have no political affiliations. The Jehovah’s Witnesses had faced persecution under the Nazis. The group’s practice of abstaining from singing the National Anthem had its reverberations in Kerala when the management of a school in Kidangoor, Kottayam district expelled three children on July 26, 1986 on the ground that they refused to recite the National Anthem during the morning assemblies. The late V.J. Immanuel, their father and a retired college teacher, who was an ardent preacher of the sect, challenged the decision before the Supreme Court, which found that their expulsion was in violation Articles 19 and 25 of the Constitution."G Krishnakumar, The Hindu
