Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In her piece for The Telegraph, journalist Upala Sen writes in the voice of the mascot of the International Museum Expo in New Delhi – the dancing girl or at least its "contemporised version." The bronze figurine from the old city of Mohenjo-daro disapproves of the new likeness that has been created of her because they've "slapped some pink colour, touched up my Negroid features, slapped on some flesh strategically, thrown on some clothes."