Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Brazen and Ominous, Centre’s Delhi Ordinance Defies Supreme Court, Bodes Ill for Federal Democracy
In his column for The Indian Express, Pratap Bhanu Mehta called the Central government’s ordinance to take control over “services” in Delhi an act of “breathtaking brazenness” as it came only days after a five-judge Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court allowed the Delhi government to control the administration of services except in specified areas pertaining to public order. Mehta further compares the ordinance of the Central government to its action in Jammu and Kashmir, where the legal status of the state was changed following the abrogation of Article 370.
“What happened to Kashmir was a canary in the mine for federalism more generally. What is happening in Delhi is a canary in the mine for Indian democracy in general. We have a party in power at the Centre that will not respect law, constitutionalism, sensible administrative practice, and the fair rules of electoral politics. Its brazenness is a sign that it will hold onto power at all costs.”PB Mehta, The Indian Express
Karnataka Lesson: Hindutva Has To Be Backed by Governance, Welfare Plan, Local Connect
In his column for The Times Of India, former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta introspects lessons for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which lost the recently-concluded Karnataka elections. He writes that while the Congress is celebrating its emphatic victory in the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly, even as the Opposition has already kickstarted the process of making elaborate blueprints for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, the BJP has drawn different conclusions:
"Hindu consolidation, it would seem, doesn’t happen on aggressive Hindutva alone. It must be supplemented by an effective thrust on governance and welfare. These were lacking in Karnataka, a reason why the Hindu drum-beating in the slog overs ended up consolidating the minorities around the Congress without, at the same time, achieving a sufficient level of Hindu unity. Ironically, this is where the Modi government is likely to score in 2024."Swapan Dasgupta, ToI
Modi Government’s G20 Rhetoric Exposes Its Hypocrisy
In his column for The Indian Express, CPI General Secretary D Raja argues that the discord between rhetoric and reality is the most evident in the agenda announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s presidency at the G20. To explain this, he states that though the PM boasts of India’s diversity in his blog, the BJP and the RSS “are obsessed with homogeneity” and have been flattening the diversity proactively on ground.
"The fact is the G20 presidency is not a major accomplishment of India. In fact, India was scheduled to take over the presidency last year. The PM’s achievement here, if any, is deferring it by a year to 2023, when nine states go to the polls and the run-up to the general election begins. Showcasing foreign dignitaries all over the country for various G20 meetings with large hoardings of the PM serves the BJP’s electoral ends. The exchequer will foot the bill."D Raja, IE
Signals From The South For Next Round Of Polls
In his column for Hindustan Times, Chanakya writes that while the Opposition is trying to make a larger national point on the back of Congress’ victory in Karnataka, it has become equally crucial for the grand old party to perform well in the state elections slated to take place at the end of this year for it to make a significant dent to the BJP’s national appeal.
"Karnataka gave the Congress, and the Opposition, the contours of a successful vision, a robust organisation and model leadership. It was rooted, local, welfarist, spoke of caste emancipation and redistribution, and curbing corruption. The Opposition is stronger in regions and weaker nationally. Its challenge, therefore, is to now tweak and scale up this model."Chanakya, HT
In the Battle of Bans and Tax-Free Benefits, Cinema is the Loser
In his column for The Times Of India, Avijit Ghosh argues that in recent times, banning a film or declaring it tax free, has become a part of the playbook, where support or opposition depends of the ideological moorings and vote base of the ruling party. Even though the power to announce such measures rests with the government of the day, Ghosh asserts that the privilege was meant to be bestowed on films which forge a more progressive social order.
“The reasoning is different in the case of The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, both major box-office winners. In these cases, it seems, tax concessions are being weaponised to boost ideologically aligned films in an effort to capture cine-goers’ minds and hearts. On the other hand, banning the same film reveals the hollowness and the cynical side of those claiming to offer an alternative, discourse-driven politics. Ironically last year, director Nagraj Manjule’s ‘Jhund’, a sledgehammer film on caste, class and the transformative power of sports, was denied the concession. Art and film lovers were the losers.”Avijit Ghosh, ToI
How To Survive The Deadly TGL Virus Strain
Author Vishwajyoti Ghosh, in his column for The Economic Times, writes that the Pink Slip is the new predator virus in town as the epidemic of the Great Layoffs (TGL) has followed The Great Resignation, a phenomenon which was pervasive last year. Although, Ghosh adds, that TGL is not a new and unknown concept and has been happening since the turn of the Century, only then it was quieter and more covert because of the absence of social media.
"But take heart, ye brave-hearted young executive who has just joined. It's a Sunday, don't fret, even the HR guys are off today (unless you work at Tesla). It's time for a diversion. Take a good look at the stock options and the share market when the bourses open tomorrow and relax. TGL happens to other people."Vishwajyoti Ghosh, ET
From Russia or Not, India Has A Right To Export Refined Fuel
In his column for The Times Of India, noted economist Swaminathan Aiyar argues that by buying Russian oil, India has not circumvented any economic sanctions on the country, a grouse repeatedly expressed by the European Union. Aiyer bases his argument on two aspects – one, that the biggest buyer of Indian diesel is the United States, the country at the very forefront of anti-Russia sanctions; and the second, that the aim of the sanctions is to hurt Russia and not India.
“India should emphatically reject Borrell’s accusation and insist on its right to export diesel to the EU regardless of where it buys crude oil from. Under the rules of the World Trade Organisation, once Russian oil is converted by India into refined products like diesel, those cannot be described as Russian and are unambiguously Indian. In effect, Borrell is accusing India of laundering sanctioned Russian crude into sanctions-free Indian diesel. But refining is an industrial process, not mere washing.”Swaminathan Aiyar, ToI
Vice and BuzzFeed Were Meant to be the Future of News. What Happened?
In her column for The Guardian, Jane Martinson writes about what went wrong for digital media darlings BuzzFeed and Vice, which has recently filed for bankruptcy protection. She asserts that both digital media companies – once hailed as the future for news – are now worth a fraction of their one-time highs. Vice, valued at nearly $6bn soon after media baron Rupert Murdoch invested, is expected to be bought for about $225m by its remaining lenders.
"What went wrong was not just a worsening economic climate, hubris and mismanagement, but also a payment system in which these two very different digital media darlings were set up to fail. Remind yourself how different they were: Vice, spawned from a punk magazine until the internet gave it global reach, sent a basketball star to meet the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un. BuzzFeed, meanwhile, founded by a liberal Californian, wanted to be the New York Times of the web with a sideline in cat videos."Jane Martinson, The Guardian
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)