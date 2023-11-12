Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Government in Denial, Economy in Distress
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, in his weekly column for The Indian Express, discusses in detail the "distress" India's economy is facing and its implications on national security, infrastructure spending, welfare measures and poverty reduction.
Using the figures of the National Statistics Office (NSO), Chidambaram compares the average growth rate in ten years of the BJP government's rule to that achieved under UPA-I and UPA-II.
While the average growth rate during the UPA government's tenure for ten years was around 7.5 per cent, it likely to be 5.8 per cent for the BJP government, he states.
"Economists have pointed out that private investment, private consumption and exports have stalled. There are ways and means to accelerate exports, stimulate private investment and encourage more consumption. As long as the government is in denial of the weaknesses and threats it cannot find the strengths and the opportunities"P Chidambaram, for The Indian Express
Questions Netanyahu’s Palestine Policy Provoke
Over the past month, the world’s attention has been on what is described as the Israel-Hamas war. In his column for Hindustan Times, senior journalist Karan Thapar lists out seven questions on the conflict, which he believes will help understand the issue.
"Israel has said “obliterating” Hamas is its goal. But at what cost? Is there a level of death and destruction that will satisfy Israel’s quest for punishment or retribution?" asks Thapar.
With the West stating that Israel has a right of self-defence, Thapar wonders, if this included a right to "indiscriminately kill civilians."
"No doubt there are other questions. This is not a comprehensive list. But for me, these raise critical issues which have helped me understand. Primarily, by revealing what I don’t know. That’s one way of making sense of what I do."Karan Thapar for Hindustan Times
Caste Census To Hide Nitish Record? Let's Rethink Quotas
In his piece for Deccan Chronicle, former diplomat Pavan K Varma discusses how the Opposition has chosen Caste census as its new plank to spearhead its campaign ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
Such surveys have no scientific or constitutional validity, since only the Union government has the power to conduct a census, Varma argues.
"There is no audit of the data, nor is the methodology known, and already sub-castes within OBCs and EBCs are questioning the numerical strength ascribed to them," Varma says.
"India is a country of deep inequalities, and the need to do more for the millions of the underprivileged is still relevant. But reservations were never meant for politicians to flourish at the cost of the real aims for which the policy was introduced, and later expanded. The makers of our Constitution placed faith in the governance abilities of the leaders of independent India. That is why they had originally specified a time limit for reservations to continue. That faith appears to have been misplaced, and a caste census cannot change that."Pavan K Varma for Deccan Chronicle
Auto Mafia Inflicts Toxic Terror
"India has an anti-pollution legislation which isn’t being enforced mainly because no standards have been set by pass-the-buck politicians. Politics is poison. Politics over pollution is lethal," writes senior journalist and columnist Prabhu Chawla for The New Indian Express.
Amid the deteriorating air-quality across Delhi-NCR, Chawla points out how political leaders and civil servants "vociferously" oppose bursting firecrackers, but do not raise their voice against the "beasts that belch blackness: automobiles, aircraft and power plants."
"Publicity-hungry NGOs and their elitist bosses ghoulishly feast on the misery for their own purpose by holding seminars and raising funds for foreign junkets; ostensibly in search of a viable pollution solution," he writes.
Dark Shadows Over Diwali
With the on-going conflict between Israel and Palestine, and the upcoming Assembly elections in five states, Columnist Tavleen Singh, in her piece for The Indian Express, talks about a "gloomy time" she faces during Diwali this year.
While Singh says that in Gaza, it was "heartbreaking to see children dying for reasons they cannot understand," she reiterates that Hamas is the "reason" for the suffering of Palestinians.
"For me, this Diwali is not the happiest for domestic reasons as well. Since today is when we celebrate the Goddess of Wealth it has worried me to see that in the past week there have been political leaders who appear to celebrate the survival of poverty. Poor people and poverty are handy props in election season, because then politicians who have failed to deliver prosperity spend their time promising scraps from the high table to those living in poverty."Tavleen Singh for Indian Express
Afghanistan Shows Why Cricket's Global Footprint Needs to Expand
With Afghanistan failing to make it to the knock-out stage of the ICC World Cup 2023, sports commentator Ayaz Menon, in his column for Times of India, writes on how the major cricket boards needed to expand the global footprint of the sport more equitably.
At a holistic level, countries like Afghanistan, the Netherlands, Ireland, Scotland, remain starved of opportunity in the sport, believes Menon.
"Their players seek to get livelihood from T20 leagues, which have come as a boon, but remain at the mercy of major cricket countries for bilateral engagements which have been sparse. The powers that be need to address this problem if cricket has to grow. Can India, the biggest, richest, most powerful influence in the sport be in the vanguard of this endeavour?"Ayaz Menon for TOI
Let’s Not Go Crackers Over Bans Every Diwali. Leave Fireworks Policy to States
"The goal of policy ought to be to allow people to enjoy Diwali with firecrackers if they so wish while reducing the damage to the environment. Yes, this is possible," writes Nitin Pal, director of Takshashila Institution, an independent centre for research in public policy, for the Times of India.
While taking decisions related to firecracker ban across India, one must avoid "usual bad policy reflexes," Pal says.
Pal list three solutions: One, leave firecracker regulation to state governments, municipalities and gram panchayats. Two, the regulations have to give time for transition. Three, a number of policy levers should be used to change how Indians produce, sell and use firecrackers.
"With the help and cooperation of local civil society organisations, it is not difficult to put in place regulations and norms of firecracker use. If, that is, we get over our fascination with legal remedies and instead focus on the grunt work of democratic engagement with local governments"Nitin Pal for Times of India.
The Dour and Dior
Last week, the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee adopted its draft report on quid pro allegations levelled against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.
"It’s the oldest tactic in the world; defame a woman by throwing some totally random mud because in this viral age, some of it is bound to stick. All it took was casting character aspersions with queries bordering on innuendo, about hotel bills and travel expenses," writes columnist Leher Kala for The Indian Express.
Kala writes on how Moitra is hardly the first politician to face allegations of corruption, but points out how luxury accessories, usually associated with "nouveau riche socialites in Delhi and Mumbai", have become "de rigueur" in political circles.
"Old school politicians were more likely to be hauled up for acquiring benefits in land or coal; they saw no value in slinging faux leather embossed with glaring L and V initials. Clearly, something’s changed; like everywhere among people of discernment, a penchant for the finer things of life has permeated the hallowed halls of the Lok Sabha."Leher Kala for The Indian Express
A Cautionary Tale from Indian Tamils in Ceylon
As 2023 marks the 200th year of Indian Tamils arriving in Sri Lanka, author and columnist Gopalkrishna Gandhi, in his piece for Hindustan Times discusses how their stories of exile, exclusion and expulsion holds a lesson for India.
"The saga of Indian Tamils in Sri Lanka tells us to look at displacement, dislocation and dispossession within our country caused by socio-economic and technological ravaging, as well as our own “native” brands of ethnic intolerance.Gopalkrishna Gandhi for Hindustan Times.
"'Prospective repatriates' in Sri Lanka had their Indian passports on them – an extraordinary document of identity. Those who feel estranged or are dislocated within the country need an identity-guarantor to cling to. We cannot be refugees in our own country, our home cannot be a camp," he writes.
