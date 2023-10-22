Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

If the Gaza crisis explodes, India too will lose
In his column for The Indian Express, C Raja Mohan argues that India has much to lose -- on the security and political front -- if the current conflict between Israel and Palestinian extremist group Hamas explodes into a larger regional war.
He states that there is a need for India to strengthen the moderate voice of the Palestinian Authority (PA) against Hamas, support reconciliation between Israel and PA, and promote a wider coalition of moderate states in the Middle East to safeguard India's long-term prospects in the region.
Three imperatives stand out for Indian policy. The first is to encourage greater moderation in Israel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was right in expressing solidarity with Israel in the wake of the horrendous terror attack on Southern Israel on October 7. Although Israel will make its own choices and is unlikely to be compelled by anyone else on such a question of national security, Delhi must caution Tel Aviv against allowing its quest for retribution to overwhelm the need for a careful assessment of the consequences of its planned invasion of Gaza to “eliminate Hamas”.C Raja Mohan, The Indian Express
He adds that Israel's continuous strides in Palestinian enclaves risks Tel Aviv's isolation in the international community and that an invasion of Gaza will only lend greater legitimacy to Hamas.
Same-sex verdict: Rage, rage against the dying of rights
In his column for The Times of India, Rohin Bhatt writes about the Supreme Court's recent verdict where it declined to legalise same-sex marriage and left it upon the Parliament and state governments to decide if non-heterosexual unions can be legally recognised.
Bhatt says that the 366-page judgment is filled with platitudes, sympathy, pinkwashing, and the difficulties that queer persons face in their lives.
Every day one of us deals with bullies, AIDS, homophobic and transphobic violence, police brutality and a homophobic government. I am angry everyday with being told how to behave, how to dress, how to talk, and how to walk. I am angry because being queer means that we are often disowned by families, yet the court denies us the right to have our own families.Rohin Bhatt, ToI
Bhatt adds that even though some people have found relief in the fact that they have not lost anything, or are not worse off than before, but he feels let down because queer people were promised equal citizenship.
Why a caste survey isn’t enough
In his column for The Indian Express, Suhas Palshikar writes why conducting a caste survey isn't enough and why it needs to be backed by changes in public policy on matters of social justice. He states that the though caste census in Bihar has invoked excitement on the political front, it suffers from many lacunae.
For instance, Palshikar says that the caste census tells us that Other Backward Classes (OBCs) account for more than 60 percent of Bihar's population but it does not tell us which caste has what numbers and the backwardness of these groups is still something to be defined, debated and measured.
The Bihar numbers have already given rise to discussion about the inadequacy of 27 per cent reservation for the OBCs. This is indeed an important issue and politically attractive agenda given the numbers of communities that currently qualify as backward. But rarely does one see in the ongoing discussion any mention of principles that should inform the question of extent of reservation. Rather, the principle of gross numbers alone is invoked: OBCs are above 60 per cent, so let us move beyond the 27 (and overall 50) per cent cap. This argument receives traction in view of the demands by various dominant communities for their inclusion among the backward classes.Suhas Palshikar, The Indian Express
Palshikar writes that it is necessary to insist on publication of all data — particularly data on socio-economic conditions of caste groups and that communities trapped in menial work, traditional occupations and precarious employment need to be identified.
Virat Kohli and the virtue of selfishness
In his column for The Times of India, Chidanand Rajghatta argues that had Virat Kohli not been so keen on his century in the Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh last week so as to delay winning a game sooner, India could have caught up with New Zealand, which has the same number of wins as India but is on top of the table because of a better net run rate.
Sure, one can argue that India still won comfortably and there is no danger in giving up a few decimal points in NRR for the team and the cricket crazy public to savor yet another feather in the cap of a legend. There’s an old joke about the legend, Sunil Gavaskar, for long the rock of Indian batting, being so consumed by records, that he even achieved one for the slowest innings in ODIs!Chidanand Rajghatta, ToI
Rajghatta goes on to say that it is possible that the "Virat-Rahul caper" will not have any bearing on the fortunes of the Indian cricket team but it will be a selfless, team-first approach that will be remembered more than any individual landmark.
Israel should display both strength and righteousness in this war
In his column for The Indian Express, Ram Madhav has sought Israel to display both strength and righteousness even as the 'war' between Israel and Palestinian extremist organisation Hamas entered the 15th day.
He said that even though Israel's internal political strife and intelligence failure can partly be blamed for the recent conflict, it is Tel Aviv's relations with Arab nations in the middle-east and bonhomie with the Global South that are going to be the casualties in the war. He added that the attack on Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza has already led to "massive uprisings" in several Arab countries including Lebanon, Syria, Egypt and Jordan.
Israel has called it a war. This “war on terror”, not against the people of Gaza, but against the new terror avatar of al Qaeda and ISIS, must go on. Like the earlier war on terror, which culminated in the decimation of Osma bin Laden and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi along with their networks, this war also should end in Hamas, Islamic Jihad and their mentors fully neutralised.Ram Madhav, The Indian Express
Madhav warned that the world seems to be heading towards what can be called the "Great Global Disorder” with fires raging from West Asia to Eastern Europe to Western Pacific.
Ends and means
In his column for The Telegraph, Ramchandra Guha writes about the naming of cricket stadia and their ends, which serves three practical purposes -- helping the spectator find their seats, adds colour to the commentary broadcast for cricket fans not on ground, and it helps team captains understand which bowler is to be stationed at which end.
He says, however, that he was outraged to find that the ends of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad have been named after Adani and Ambani.
True, there had been precedents of corporates paying for ends at cricket grounds named after themselves — as with the case of Tata and Garware at the Wankhede Stadium — but that those who renamed what was once the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium after Modi had in addition now promoted Adani and Ambani showed a conspicuous lack of self-awareness.Ramchandra Guha
Guha adds that in this manner, the names of these two businessmen were not only publicly linked with the name of the prime minister, but it was also a visible demonstration of their symbolic and perhaps substantive proximity.
Why we need norms on government spending
In his column for The Indian Express, Madan Sabnavis argues that there needs to be a cap on how much money will the government of the day spend and towards what.
He affirms this argument by stating that the basic principles of public economics talk about the state as being responsible for fostering equality through redistribution. The concept of redistribution, though, remains unclear and can even mean sending out "freebies" for some.
Hypothetically, if all possible avenues of discretionary expenditure (which excludes fixed commitments like salaries, defence and interest payments) were put to a vote, individual choices would lean towards “freebies”. The Amma meal in Tamil Nadu, free electricity scheme in Delhi, free travel for women in public transport — these would find favour with the majority as most people belong to the lower end of the income distribution. The views of the richer/elites would be sidelined.Madan Sabnavis, The Indian Express
Sabnavis adds that offering freebies by political parties is a highly competitive arena and it becomes difficult to ensure parity across levels of the government on expenditure allocation.
Rethinking Tradition vs Modernity Debate
In his column for Hindustan Times, Pavan K Varma writes that the debate between tradition and modernity need to be strengthened and vented openly. He states that science and western values, and the profundity of thought of our ancient seers and past achievements are not necessarily antagonistic.
He states that India's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, as a result of colonisation, sought a modern India largely modelled on western lines. But at that time too, there were other stalwarts in the Congress who had the courage and conviction to take a radically different stand.
Within the Congress, Madan Mohan Malviya represented a strong opinion that there was no need to be dismissive about one's religion. He was the founder of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha -- a pan Indian organisation for the promotion and preservation of Hinduism. Posterity will always remember him for his tenacity and determination in setting up Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 1916, and he remained its vice-chancellor from 1919 to 1938.Pavan K Varma, Hindustan Times
To the Hungry, God Cannot Appear But in the Form of Food
In her column for Deccan Herald, Anusha S Rao writes about India's poor ranking on the Global Hunger Index, and its lack of improvement over the past decade. She compares feeding the hungry or even eating as a divine act, as mentioned in various holy books.
No-one who has ever visited India, let alone lived here, will doubt the cultural importance of food -- always served in overwhelming quantities and with lavish hospitality. But the philosophical importance of food goes all the way back to the Upanishads, too. The Taittiriya Upanishad, for instance, speaks of the five sheaths of the soul, the very first of which is food. “All beings that walk the earth are born of food, they subsist on food, and they return to food...Food is consumed by all, and it consumes all in return."Anusha S Rao, Deccan Herald
Rao adds that while allocating resources to various projects in the next Union Budget, the Indian government must begin with what’s on our plates.
