Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

A Test For Congress and BJP
In his weekly column for The Indian Express, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram says that the upcoming five-state elections must not be seen as a test of strength between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and 'INDIA' coalition, but one between the BJP and Congress.
"Some commentators have portrayed the impending elections as a test of strength between NDA and I.N.D.I.A. I take a different view. The old NDA no longer exists after the exit of significant political parties such as the JD(U), Shiv Sena, Akali Dal and AIADMK. What is left of the NDA is the BJP and, according to Wikipedia, 34 other parties of which most people cannot name more than one. The NDA is simply another name for BJP."P Chidambaram, for The Indian Express
The one common feature of the 2018 elections in these five states is that the BJP lost in all the states, Chidambaram says. However, that there is "no uniform situation in the five states" and that the prospects of each party in each state "have to be assessed separately," the Congress MP added.
Disruptive Energies of a New Conservative Order
In his piece for Hindustan Times, SOAS University of London professor and author Avinash Paliwal writes on how the political and moral universes of the liberal international consensus are colliding in Gaza.
Wars in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, N-Karabakh, and more "don’t mark the failure of liberal internationalism—that’s already been dead," says Paliwal. There’s a different, costlier problem at hand, he adds.
"They typify the struggles of this new conservative order with its tremendous disruptive energies. The onset of this order is evident in the unsubtle alliance between Zionism and Hindutva. It is no surprise that the most potent digital warriors serving Benjamin Netanyahu in his Gazan war are not Israelis, but Indian propagandists linked to the Hindu-nationalist canon. Europe’s impending Right-ward lurch and US President Joe Biden’s unceasing domestic struggles clarify where the pendulum is. This raises a different problem though. The conservative order is driven by puritanical visions and anti-liberal angst. But it hasn’t established clear norms to contain wartime excesses or manage peacetime etiquette for itself."Avinash Paliwal, for Hindustan Times
Can Mandal 2.0 Effectively Counter Personalised Welfarism?
In her piece for Deccan Herald, Yamini Aiyar, president of Centre for Policy Research, writes on how for political parties across India, welfare politics is about "establishing a direct, emotive connect between leader and voter."
Calling it a "new arc of voter mobilisation," Aiyar says, women are considered as the primary “beneficiary” category of welfare politics.
According to Aiyar, the electoral strategies for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states suggests that "Mandal 2.0 is jostling for space with this new personalised welfare politics."
"Beyond jostling for quotas, the political, redistributive imagination offered is limited to personalised welfare schemes. We are a long way away from a genuine politics of equal participation and redistribution of power and resources. In the interim, Mandal 2.0 will have to compete with personalised welfarism. And the voter will choose within these limited offerings."Yamini Aiyar, for Deccan Herald.
We Must Stand With Israel
"Instead of Israel being seen as the victim of a wicked, barbaric terrorist attack by a wicked barbaric terrorist group, people were beginning to talk about the hapless, terrified civilians in Gaza," writes columnist and author Tavleen Singh, in her weekly column for The Indian Express.
While Singh says that she is "sensitive to the pain and suffering that the Palestinian people have endured for far too long," she believes that there will be no solution "if they (Palestinians) support leaders who believe that the only solution is for Israel to be erased from the face of the planet."
"Sympathisers of Israel are warning it not to act in retribution. But if Hamas is not punished for what it did there is every chance there will be more terrorism in Allah’s name, more support for this from countries like Iran. Does Israel have a choice but to fight for its right to exist?"Tavleen Singh, for The Indian Express.
Greed and Folly Feeding Cyber Fraud
Former Bureaucrat and Author Geeta Ravichandran, in her piece for The New Indian Express draws parallels between ease of transactions and its vulnerability to exploitation to cyber crimes and security breaches in India.
With the rise in cyber crimes in India, Ravichandran calls for educating people on the need for using safe practices while performing digital transactions.
"Educating on the need for using safe practices while performing digital transactions should be included in efforts to achieve financial inclusion and literacy. Emerging methods of identifying suspicious transactions should be documented and given wide publicity. Most importantly, users should be trained to develop a healthy suspicion towards those who solicit information online and offer get-rich-quick schemes. It is necessary to remember that greed, gullibility and folly feed on one another.Geeta Ravichandran, for The New Indian Express
Why Corruption Probes Fail to Achieve Results
Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director RK Raghavan, in his piece for Hindustan Times, discusses how the agency's investigations in India are "often politicised", which "may lead to corruption in high places and violation of natural justice."
Due to this, Raghavan believes, "crucial investigations get derailed or unduly prolonged." The former CBI director also compares the situation of investigative agencies to that in other democracies such as the United States of America and the United Kingdom, calling it "not very different."
"Several accused, who are in the crosshairs of the ruling party, languish in jail for years. Courts refuse to intervene because the prosecution pleads their release would prejudice ongoing investigations. Those incarcerated for long spells are not necessarily angels. But it is cruel to lock anyone up for long without a trial. Here, both investigators and courts are guilty of violating the principles of natural justice."RK Raghavan, for Hindustan Times
Can Congress Offensive on Caste Census Pay Off?
In his piece for The Times of India, Rahul Verma, a Fellow at the Centre For Policy Research, Delhi, believes that a declining OBC support base for Congress prompted the party to take an aggressive stand on the need for a nationwide caste census.
"The Congress must realise that it has always been at the margins of OBC politics since Independence, and mere slogans cannot change this. It has to make concrete efforts in this direction to see any gains," he writes.
"The demands for a nationwide caste census and sub-categorisation of reservation benefits may have a deep, but unpredictable impact. While BJP has maintained a studied silence, and Congress is on the offensive, it is not clear how parties like Samajwadi Party would navigate the emerging politics especially if the contradictions between dominant and non-dominant backward castes become more apparent in socio-economic caste data. The elections in five states next month will provide us with hints about the potential of new politics around caste."Rahul Verma, for Times of India
Smoky Haze Over An Ad
In a piece for The Indian Express, Leher Kala, talks about the new commercial of a pan masala brand featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. This comes after Kumar recently apologised for promoting a tobacco brand after receiving backlash.
"Blaming stars for promoting cancer causing substances is more about our own morally (misplaced) even if liberal-minded notions. Sanctimonious thinking goes, they already have money, fame and security. Do they really need to stoop this low and model for just about anything to make more? Perhaps it’s entirely natural to fall for simplistic reasoning rather than ad- dress the warped way we evaluate evidence to arrive at a biased conclusion. Clearly, the government values the profit gains from taxing tobacco over the health of the nation but it’s the stars posing in these ads who become an easy target."Leher Kala, for The Indian Express.
Men’s ODI Cricket Is In Crisis, and WC Format is Not Helping
The men’s ODI World Cup 2023, which rose to a crescendo with India versus Pakistan on Saturday, 14 October, reprises the 2019 format, writes Eashan Gosh in his piece for Times of India.
According to the writer, the format rests on two poor assumptions. One, that "fewer teams equals better competition and two," and two, that a "lengthy preliminary stage is necessary to allow popular teams space to overcome surprise results and lock in lucrative matches."
"The tournament design debate feels particularly urgent. This is a pivotal time in cricket history; a time when, though this ODI World Cup is still cricket’s most prestigious trophy, the ODI format itself is deeply embattled."Eashan Gosh, for Times of India.
