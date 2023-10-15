Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In her piece for Deccan Herald, Yamini Aiyar, president of Centre for Policy Research, writes on how for political parties across India, welfare politics is about "establishing a direct, emotive connect between leader and voter."

Calling it a "new arc of voter mobilisation," Aiyar says, women are considered as the primary “beneficiary” category of welfare politics.

According to Aiyar, the electoral strategies for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states suggests that "Mandal 2.0 is jostling for space with this new personalised welfare politics."