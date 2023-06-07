Rahul, Modi in US: Diaspora Diplomacy Aside, a Global Ideological War Brews

It is not just Indians and the Indian diaspora that is undergoing a deep social and ideological churn. Turkey is now a classic example of the failure of the traditional "liberal and secular” forces to combat and overcome conservative forces. For decades after the First World War, Turkey remained staunchly liberal and secular. By the 1990s, Muslims had started revolting against restrictions on public displays of Islamic faith. Along comes a leader called Recep Erdogan who promises a return to Islamic civilisational, cultural, and religious roots.

Voters in Turkey have been voting Erdogan back to power repeatedly for more than two decades. Critics have rightly or wrongly called out his authoritarian behaviour. Critics have rightly called out his mismanagement of the economy. But Erdogan keeps winning the ideological and identity war. Sweden considers itself an epitome of free speech and liberal values. Turkey has been vetoing the entry of Sweden into NATO. So just recently, in an effort to placate Turkey and Erdogan, Sweden passed an anti-terror law that was demanded by Turkey.

Hungary is another country that has been blocking the proposed entry of Sweden into NATO. In 2022, the conservative leader Viktor Orban won a fourth consecutive term as prime minister. His critics lambast him for authoritarianism. Yet, he and his party unabashedly espouse "Christian” family values, are against unfettered gay rights, and vehemently oppose the entry of the migrants (mostly Muslims fleeing civil war and violence). In nearby Poland, analysts reckon the conservative Law & Justice Party will win a third consecutive term in elections due later this year. The ruling party strongly opposes immigration and gay rights.

Europe is now full of backlash against “secular and liberal” forces. In 2022, Emmanuel Macron comfortably won a second term as the president of France. What astonished analysts is not his victory, but the fact that his rival, the ultra-right wing, and nativist Marie Le Pen won close to 42% of the votes. This was unthinkable at the beginning of this century. The growing popularity of Pen has forced a liberal Macron to take harsh steps against Islamists in France. In nearby Italy, a staunchly conservative Georgia Meloni has been prime minister since 2022. Her Party Brothers of Italy is accused by critics of tracing its roots to fascism. Voters in Italy seemed not to bother, or care. In Sweden too, the left-leaning prime minister Magdalena Anderson and her party lost elections in 2022 to right-wing parties.