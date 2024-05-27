IPL 2024: Bowling Brilliance & Gautam Gambhir’s Return Crowned KKR the Champions

In an ironic twist, a season that will be remembered for remarkable batting feats, culminated with bowling brilliance crowning Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.
Despite the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) posting some incredibly formidable totals through the season, including the highest-ever IPL total, they crashed like a pack of cards on the final day.
Facing the sharp and sizzling spells of KKR bowlers, SRH were skittled out for just 113 – the lowest-ever total in an IPL final.
Given the low target and their high-quality batters, KKR knocked off the runs in a jiffy, grabbing the IPL trophy for the third time.
The batting collapse of the Orange Army had begun early on in the game. Though they won the toss and elected to bat first, SRH’s opening pair, which had dominated through the league stage, floundered once again in a knockout game.
Standout Performances Driven by Remarkable Team Work
Mitchell Starc, with his hostile swing bowling, was the initial wrecker-in-chief. Starc, who got rid of Travis Head in the earlier game, delivered a peach of a delivery to dismiss Abhishek Sharma.
This early breakthrough set the tone for what was to follow, with SRH never finding the resolve needed to counter KKR’s relentless attack.
None of the SRH batsmen displayed the necessary guts or gumption to bail the team out of this tight spot. One after another, they fell prey to KKR’s hostile and disciplined bowling.
Each KKR bowler contributed significantly, hunting like a pack of wolves.
From spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, who tightened the screws with miserly spells (between them they bowled six overs for just 25 runs and two wickets), to Andre Russell picking up three crucial wickets, and Harshit Rana grabbing some key dismissals, it was a complete team effort.
SRH batters capitulated like a flock of sheep, and the team never recovered from the initial shocks, putting up a dismal show, possibly due to nerves under the immense pressure of the grand final.
Narine, in particular, was not only effective with the ball but also brought a different dimension to KKR’s batting lineup this season. Besides his wickets, he ended the season with 488 runs.
Andre Russell, known for his explosive batting, showed his prowess with the ball by taking three vital wickets in the final.
The young sensation Harshit Rana continued his impressive form by dismissing key SRH players at crucial junctures. This combined effort ensured SRH were restricted to a paltry total, well below par for a final.
Besides their remarkable effort, KKR’s bowlers have been standout performers of the season, with each one making crucial contributions.
They are the only team to have five bowlers picking up 17 or more wickets. Throughout the season, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine were brilliant with their spin, maintaining tight lines and lengths which made scoring difficult and helped them grab 21 and 17 wickets respectively.
SRH Had Shown Promise, but…
Andre Russel and Harshit Rana became the fifth highest wicket-takers this season with 19 wickets each.
KKR's most expensive buy, Mitchel Starc, also justified his high price tag by returning to his lethal best in the knockouts and ended the season with 17 wickets.
Starc’s addition to the team has proved to be a game-changer as he brought in his experience and skill to boost the confidence of the younger players.
Despite a modest start to this season, his understanding of Indian conditions made him a fantastic performer in the knockout stage as Starc justified his record Rs 24.75 crore price with some magical deliveries in crunch moments!
Facing a modest target, KKR raced to victory despite losing Sunil Narine early. Venkatesh Iyer, the talented all-rounder who had once been seen as a replacement for Hardik Pandya in 2022, played a key role in ensuring a smooth chase.
Though somewhat forgotten in Indian cricket, Iyer reminded everyone of his capabilities with some fine performances in this IPL season. His calm but aggressive innings of 52 runs from 26 balls underscored his potential and importance for the team.
In sharp contrast to KKR’s bowling unit, SRH’s bowlers lacked any real bite or penetration. They failed to mount any pressure on KKR’s batters, making the chase rather easy.
While the SRH bowling unit had shown promise throughout the season, they were completely outclassed in the final, unable to deliver when it mattered most.
The two wickets lost by KKR were picked up by Pat Cummins and Shahbaz Ahmed but it was too little too late for SRH. Their fielding was average at best and it was perhaps a resignation and acceptance of defeat after posting the lowest-ever total in an IPL final!
Support From SRK & Gambhir Made Things Easier for KKR
The triumph in 2024 marks a huge turnaround for KKR which finished a dismal seventh in the IPL league table in 2022 and 2023.
Reflecting on their success now, KKR bowling coach Bharat Arun remarked,
"It was pretty tough, the last two years. It was touch and go - we didn't qualify. It needed a lot of introspection and now we can savour this moment.”
Even SRH captain Pat Cummins acknowledged KKR’s bowling onslaught and his Aussie teammate’s brilliance and said,
“I thought they bowled fantastically. Unfortunately, [my] old mate Starcy turned it on again. Obviously, not enough tonight, [we were] totally outplayed.”
A key factor behind KKR’s victory has been the return of Gautam Gambhir. His presence proved not just lucky but a virtual game changer, as he led KKR to their third title triumph.
Gambhir, who had previously led KKR to IPL titles twice as captain, brought in his leadership experience, and strategic acumen and greatly strengthened the KKR campaign.
The most heartwarming aspect was the KKR players’ reactions to Gambhir’s positive presence which helped the team stay motivated throughout the campaign.
Interestingly, Gambhir is also the front-runner for the post of Head Coach in the T20 World Cup and many experts believe that his IPL success will help him seal the deal!
Lastly, the influence of Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood star and co-owner of KKR, cannot be understated. His warmth, positive vibe, and relaxed, easy-going style instilled greater confidence in the KKR unit.
Khan’s presence and support proved to be a morale booster for the players, contributing to the cohesive and spirited atmosphere within the team. In fact, Gambhir praised Khan for not interfering in how he ran the show for KKR and believing in his vision throughout.
KKR’s consistent performance and comprehensive win in the final was a testament to their balanced team effort. Their strategic brilliance along with unwavering support from their management and fans added to their big success.
It all just came wonderfully together for KKR as they secured their place as the champions of IPL 2024, adding a glorious chapter to their illustrious history.
(Siddhaarth Mahan is a sports writer who also works as an actor and filmmaker in the Hindi film industry. He tweets at @siddhaarthmahan. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
