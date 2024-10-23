How Migrants Navigate Dangerous Crossings as US Politicians Debate Borders

A few years ago, while traversing the Americas from the Arctic to the Antarctic on the Pangea One World Expedition, I drove along the Mexico-US border for over a thousand kilometres and got a first-hand feel of the treacherous terrain and the dangers faced by the migrants attempting to cross illegally into the US.

From San Ysidro, on the US side of the Mexican border, I crossed into Tijuana, a Mexican outpost known for its drug violence. My baggage was scanned by the customs department but the passport was not checked. "Hey! This is Mexico, a free country. You don't need any passports and visas over here. We welcome everybody. Not like the gringos," said a Mexican passenger, pointing to the long rows of crawling vehicles lined on the other side to enter the US.

From Tijuana, I got on a bus for the long haul to Guadalajara, a 36-hour journey covering 2,400km. Soon after leaving the city limits, we got into the mountainous region of La Rumorosa. It seemed that all the rocks and boulders in the world had been brought here and piled high into heaps.