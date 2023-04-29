'Empower Artists': Actor Rajesh Tailang on Buskers Being Taken Off the Streets

But after that, not a single statement came from the government or the police. Now, I don’t know under which authority in the state of Delhi this comes, but the respective authorities don’t want anything to do with this. They are very indifferent about it.

I don’t think they hate artists, they are indifferent to them. Streets artists are just insects to them. The problem here is not about the fight between the artist and the system. The problem is about the market association and the artist. The market association does not want the artist, so they involve the police.