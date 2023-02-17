YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki To Step Down, Neal Mohan Named as Successor
Wojcicki's history at the big tech company goes back 25 years.
YouTube is set to undergo a change in leadership after Susan Wojcicki announced that she will be resigning as CEO.
The big picture: In an email that was posted online by YouTube on Thursday, 16 February, Wojcicki said that she intends to "start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about."
Wojcicki's history at Google goes back 25 years
She was picked to head YouTube in 2014
“Susan has a unique place in Google history and has made the most incredible contribution to products used by people everywhere,” Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin said.
Next in line: Wojcicki will be succeeded by the tech company's chief product officer, Neal Mohan.
Mohan used to be Google’s senior vice president of display and video ads
After joining YouTube in 2015, he oversaw the launch of several YouTube products such as YouTube TV, YouTube Music, Premium, and Shorts
The handoff: Mohan will be taking over the reins of the video streaming service in the near term, with support and assistance from Wojcicki.
In the future, Wojcicki said that she will be taking up an “advisory role across Google and Alphabet."
“This will allow me to call on my different experiences over the years to offer counsel and guidance across Google and the portfolio of Alphabet companies," she added.
