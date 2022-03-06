Will Suspend Military Operation Only if Kiev Fulfills Moscow’s Demands: Putin
Russian President Putin spoke with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday
In a conversation with Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, 6 March, alleged that delay in negotiations is used by the Ukrainian security forces to regroup their forces and means.
"In this regard, it was emphasised that the suspension of the special operation is possible only if Kiev ceases hostilities and fulfills the well-known requirements of Russia," the Kremlin's press service said, RT reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that at the next round of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, Kiev would show a "more constructive approach".
‘Hope Ukraine Takes Into Account Emerging Realities'
"Hope was expressed that during the planned next round of negotiations, representatives of Ukraine will show a more constructive approach that fully takes into account the emerging realities," the Kremlin's press service said.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Vladimir Zelensky for the third time in a day, Anna Jonathan-Leus, Bennett's press secretary, told RIA Novosti.
On 5 March, Putin discussed the situation around Ukraine with the Israeli Prime Minister in Moscow. Following this, Bennett met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.
(Published in an arrangement with IANS, and edited for length and language.)
