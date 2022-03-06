Will Suspend Military Operation Only if Kiev Fulfills Moscow’s Demands: Putin

"Hope was expressed that during the planned next round of negotiations, representatives of Ukraine will show a more constructive approach that fully takes into account the emerging realities," the Kremlin's press service said.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Vladimir Zelensky for the third time in a day, Anna Jonathan-Leus, Bennett's press secretary, told RIA Novosti.

On 5 March, Putin discussed the situation around Ukraine with the Israeli Prime Minister in Moscow. Following this, Bennett met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.