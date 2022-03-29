'Will Make No Apologies': President Biden on Putin 'Cannot Stay in Power' Remark
Joe Biden has refused to take back his comments that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power"
US President Joe Biden on Monday, 28 March, refused to take back his comment saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power," which had caused some controversy over the weekend.
In a scathing denunciation of his Russian counterpart during his speech in Poland's Warsaw on Saturday, Biden said that Putin was a "butcher" who "cannot remain in power" as he addressed the Polish audience in front of the Presidential Palace.
Biden on Monday told White House reporters that he was "voicing personal outrage" and would not apologise.
"I'm not walking anything back... I want to make it clear, I wasn't then, nor am I now, articulating a policy change. I was expressing moral outrage that I feel – I make no apologies for my personal feelings," he said, according to AFP.
The US president who recently completed his two-day trip of Poland, amid the war in Ukraine, said he was not worried that it would cause tensions with Putin and said that he was "talking to the Russian people, telling them what we thought."
"This is guy who goes to the beat of his own drummer and the idea that he is going to do something outrageous because I called him for what he was and what he's doing, I think is just not rational," he said, adding that he did not care about what Putin thought.
US Clarifies Biden's Comment
The Kremlin had responded to Biden's comment, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov stating that whether Putin stays in power or not "is not to be decided by Mr Biden".
"It should only be a choice of the people of the Russian Federation," he added.
After Biden's remark, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had clarified that the US president was not calling for the overthrow of the Russian president.
"I think the president, the White House, made the point last night that, quite simply, President Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else," Blinken told reporters on Sunday during a visit to Jerusalem.
"As you know, and as you have heard us say repeatedly, we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia – or anywhere else, for that matter."
(With inputs from AFP.)
