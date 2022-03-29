'Will Make No Apologies': President Biden on Putin 'Cannot Stay in Power' Remark

US President Joe Biden on Monday, 28 March, refused to take back his comment saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power," which had caused some controversy over the weekend.

In a scathing denunciation of his Russian counterpart during his speech in Poland's Warsaw on Saturday, Biden said that Putin was a "butcher" who "cannot remain in power" as he addressed the Polish audience in front of the Presidential Palace.

Biden on Monday told White House reporters that he was "voicing personal outrage" and would not apologise.

"I'm not walking anything back... I want to make it clear, I wasn't then, nor am I now, articulating a policy change. I was expressing moral outrage that I feel – I make no apologies for my personal feelings," he said, according to AFP.