Will Help India, Others Produce Vaccines By Themselves: US President Biden

The United States (US) will help several countries, including India, to produce vaccines by themselves, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday, 3 August.

"We have committed to over half a billion doses. And we're trying to provide for more and provide for the capacity of countries like India to be able to produce the vaccine themselves. And we're helping them do that. That's what we're doing now," he said, as quoted by NDTV.

Biden said that the US has donated more than 110 million vaccine doses to 65 countries with the country so far having 'supported manufacturing efforts abroad through partnerships with Japan, India, Australia – known as the Quad'.