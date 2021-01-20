No Traditional WH Handover Between Melania, Mother: Ashley Biden
During this meet, the first lady usually also introduces the family to the staff of the residence.
Ashley Biden, the daughter of US President-elect Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden, said that it was “unfortunate” that first lady Melania Trump had not honored “traditional protocol” and invited her mother to the White House.
In her first ever television interview, Ashley confirmed that no invitation was extended from the White House inviting the new first lady for "tea and a tour of the executive mansion", a tradition practiced by all outgoing presidents over the years.
“No, I don’t think they’re doing the traditional protocol, which is unfortunate, but I think we’re all OK with it,” she told NBC News, indicating this to be among the “strangest handovers” of power in US history.
Trump to Not Attend Biden’s Inauguration
Outgoing United States President Donald Trump said on Twitter on 8 January that he would not attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on 20 January, which Biden expressed was a “good thing”, Associated Press reported.
He called Trump’s decision “one of the few things we have agreed on”, adding that he was an “embarrassment” to the country and not worthy of holding office.
Historian Douglas Brinkley went as far as to say “Donald Trump doesn’t want to be in Washington as the second-fiddle loser standing on stage with Joe Biden,” AP quoted.
The inauguration is the formal ceremony marking the beginning of a new presidential term and takes place in Washington DC.
(With inputs from CNN News, NBC News)
