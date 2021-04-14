Value India’s Partnership: US Says Naval Warship Passage ‘Routine’

The United States Department of Defense on Tuesday, 13 April, tried to soften its stand after hitting a roadblock with the India over the US conducting its routine Freedom of Navigation Operation off India’s Lakshadweep coast.

The US Department of Defense spokesperson said, as per NDTV, that the operation is routine and “demonstrates longstanding US support for international law and freedom of the seas worldwide. We value our partnership with India on a wide range of issues, including regional security across the Indo-Pacific.”