We Shouldn’t Have a 2nd Debate If Trump Still Has COVID: Joe Biden

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday, 6 October, suggested that the next presidential debate be cancelled if the current US President Donald Trump still has COVID-19 at that time, said international media reports.

According to Reuters, Biden told reporters: “If he (Trump) still has COVID we shouldn’t have a debate.”

The next presidential debate is slated for 15 October. Recommending that very strict guidelines are followed, Biden said: "Too many people have been infected. It's a very serious problem, so I will be guided by the guidelines of the Cleveland Clinic and what the docs say is the right thing to do.”