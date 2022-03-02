Violent Clashes in New Zealand as Anti-Vaccine Protests Escalate
The demonstrators set several tents and the slide on parliament's lawn on fire in the clash with the police.
The anti-vaccine protests in New Zealand lead to the breakout of violent clashes between the protesters and the police on Wednesday, 2 March, with the demonstrators setting several tents and the slide on the Parliament's lawn on fire, Reuters reported.
The police of the region moved in to clear the area before the clash began, bringing the tents down, and towing the cars and other vehicles in the area. This was followed by the police shooting rubber bullets and pepper spray on the group of protesters, as per Reuters.
The police towed away as many as 50 vehicles during the course of clearing the area.
The protesters have been laying siege to the ground near the parliament with their cars, trucks, and motorcycles for more than three weeks now, calling for an end to the vaccine mandates and the restrictions imposed in the face of the pandemic.
They are believed to have drawn inspiration from the similar protests in Canada.
Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, said that "it was an attack on their front-line police, it was an attack on our parliament, it was an attack on our values, and it was wrong."
"65 arrests were made for a range of offences including trespass, wilful damage, and possession of restricted weapons," the police of the region said, adding that three officers were injured in the process.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
