US and UK Warn Citizens at Kabul's Serena Hotel to 'Leave Immediately'

The United States and the United Kingdom on Monday, 11 October, citing security risks, warned their citizens to avoid hotels in Afghanistan, especially the Serena Hotel in Kabul, NDTV reported.

While the US Department of State asked its citizens "who are at or near the Serena Hotel" to "leave immediately", the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office advised its citizens to not "stay in hotels, particularly in Kabul (such as the Serena Hotel)".

Numerous humanitarian workers and journalists of both countries continue to reside in Afghanistan despite the withdrawal of troops.