US to Close Border With Canada for Non-Essential Traffic
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, 18 March, announced the temporary closing of US' northern border with Canada for non-essential traffic after cases of coronavirus infection spiked in both the countries.
He, however, said the trade between the two nations would not be affected.
"We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic," Trump said in a tweet.
"Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!" he said.
Soon after the tweet, presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway told reporters that there has been an agreement between the US and Canada to close the border. The president is expected to announce the details soon.
She said there is also a possibility of such closing at the US-Mexico border.
This would be more complicated because the Department of Homeland Security would need to be involved. But this has been discussed, she said.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US surged past 6,500, with 115 deaths, while Canada has around 600 confirmed cases and eight deaths.
