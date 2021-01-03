US Talk Show Host Larry King Hospitalised With COVID: Report
The former CNN interviewer has been hospitalised at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for over a week.
Veteran talk show host Larry King has been hospitalised with coronavirus, a source close to the family told CNN.
The 87-year-old former CNN interviewer has been hospitalised at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for over a week, the US media outlet quoted the source as saying.
“Due to protocols at the hospital, King's three sons have been unable to visit him, according to the source,” the report further mentioned.
He has suffered several medical problems in the last few decades including heart attacks, Type 2 diabetes and lung cancer.
He hosted CNN’s “Larry King Live” for as long as 25 years and retired in 2010. In this span of time, he interviewed presidential candidates, celebrities, athletes, movie stars, among others.
Later, he used to conduct interviews on his own portal and in 2012, he started hosting “Larry King Now” on Ora TV.
(With inputs from CNN, AP, AFP)
