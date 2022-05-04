'Breach of Trust': US Supreme Court on Abortion Draft Leak; Probe Ordered

The United States (US) Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said on Tuesday, 3 May, that he had ordered an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion on abortion, which he termed as an "egregious breach" of trust.

"This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the court and the community of public servants who work here," Roberts said in a statement, as per AFP.

The draft opinion stated that a majority of the court voted to overturn the judgement on abortion, called Roe V Wade, Politico had reported.

The chief justice also directed the marshal of the court to initiate a probe into the source of the leak, saying that the draft was authentic, but was not the final decision regarding the matter.