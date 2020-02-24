‘Bharat Aane Ke Liye Tatpar Hain’: Trump Tweets in Hindi
Ahead of his scheduled visit to India, US President Donald Trump on Monday, 24 February, tweeted in Hindi, saying “let’s meet in a few hours.”
The US president, who left for India late on Sunday, is expected to arrive around 11:40 am at the Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport, after which he is also scheduled to visit the Sabarmati Ashram.
Trump’s tweet comes just after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India awaits his arrival, asserting that his visit will further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.
"India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations," Modi tweeted.
"See you very soon in Ahmedabad," he said, responding to a tweet by Trump that he was leaving for India with the US First Lady.
Trump will reach Ahmedabad around noon on Monday.
He will address the 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly-built Motera stadium around 1 pm, with around 1,00,000 people expected to be in attendance.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )